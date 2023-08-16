Job summary

Global Business Services (GBS) is responsible for managing the period end close reporting of the group’s results as well as preparation of externally reported information for the Southern Africa business. Furthermore, GBS is responsible for the transactional, operational and strategic MI with first level insights being delivered to the business based on agreed service level agreements. The Management Information & Master Data team therefore needs to deliver the final results to the business through the period end close processes while also providing deep, key insights to the business that is timely and accurate in a sustainable manner, using the appropriate tools and technology to be able to support the business stakeholders needs. The role provides the incumbent with an end-to-end exposure to the Southern Africa businesses reporting and directly interacts with the businesses leadership teams to provide them with the results and 1st level insights. The incumbent will work closely with the other MI leads and report to the MI & MD Manager, to: • Coordinate the identification, development and reporting of key daily, weekly and monthly management information • Coordinate the clearance process for the financial close process on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis to deliver the required results packs to these meetings • Ensure analytical procedures are performed over MI and group information • Ensure MI, Group and Statutory information is reconciled and understood • Work with business partners to identify MI solutions through leveraging technology • Deliver key MI insights to the leadership team on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis • Report on MI process efficiency for the organisation • Support, coordinate projects and develop small scale automation opportunities for the GBS Africa Finance team, each MI lead to be allocated to a operational team for this delivery • Support the delivery of management information reporting to internal and external stakeholders based on the area of reporting assigned by the MI Manager based on the annual review of reporting demand from the business

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

Contribute to the long term business planning exercise of the GBS Finance Function; develop and cascade annual business and continuity plans for the team including priorities, goals and performance metrics.

Support the GBS Finance Function and business vision, strategy and action plans

Provide support for regular MI and operational performance updates to the businesses management

Responsible to planning and co-ordinating key timelines, reporting on milestones and key risks and driving interventions required for MI reporting

Responsible for coordinating the clearance process as it related to the financial close process on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis

Responsible for performing first level analytics on the results and escalating to the accountable team or person responsible for the detail review of that section, ensuring that comments on variances are presented in the clearance packs/results

Work with the rest of the MI team to drive the accuracy of MI data and alignment to global best practices and fit for purpose reporting requirements

Drive controls and continuous improvement of all reports

Oversee the integrity of the MI distributed

Drive the timely preparation of and sign-off process of all the MI

Support, coorindate projects and develop small scale automation solutions and identify opporuntuties for the GBS Africa Finance team, each MI lead to be allodated to a operational team for this delivery

Support the delivery of management information reporting to internal and external stakeholders based on the area of reporting assigned by the MI Manager. Reporting will be reviewed annually based on reporting demand from the business/stakeholders.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Accountable for the identification, development and delivery of key daily, weekly and monthly management information and working with multiple stakeholder groups

Manage relationship with the Business Partners, Embedded Finance, GBS, IT&S and external stakeholders (negotiate and manage service level agreements) and drive cross functional collaboration.

Work with senior internal BP partners to ensure alignment between GBS and local business strategy and priorities

Identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, escalated and systemic system reporting and management information reporting problems to ensure consistent and high quality customer service at all times

Support the development of service level agreements, process performance indicators and internal / external benchmarks against best-in-class practices

Proactively plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by leveraging technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required

Regularly track and lead efforts to proactively manage associated risks and update supporting procedures

Support projects with ad hoc data requests

Identify opportunities for continuous process improvement and lead the implementation thereof

Training and SPA for cross functional teams:

Business Objects or relevant business analytics tool and business intelligence tools

Best practices in MI workbooks development

FBW

Support MI Manager on EUC processes and policies

Leadership & Supervisory

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent

Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team member and ensure competency in performing function activities

Lead the development of a high performance culture within team, promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations

Resource Management

Carry out resource management responsibilities for team to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements.

Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy

Required Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

CIMA/CA/ACCA, Honours Degree in Finance, Accounting or similar field

Essential Experience

At least 5+ years relevant post qualification experience in a financial reporting or systems role with proven ability in interpreting and reporting on key Financial and Management information.

Experience in developing and implementing MI solutions to meet business needs, providing analytics an using reporting tools

Experience in balancing financial and business needs to deliver business performance.

Demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and demonstrated proficiency in data analytics

Business Objects or similar big data reporting tool (eg Power Pivot/Power BI/Tableau)

Essential Competencies

Internal Control Management

Risk & Compliance Management

Operations Management

Business Performance Management & Reporting

Project & Programme Management

Leading & Managing Change

Process & Quality Improvement

Strategic Orientation & Global Awareness

General Leadership & Decision Making

People Management & Development

Influencing Ability & Negotiation

Desirable Criteria

Advanced systems skills Excel reporting needs to be at an advanced level SAP Bex and FBW implementation and FBW reporting super user

Strong Performance bias and leadership skills or potential

Strong team player and strong ability to lead a team

Highly organised and deadline driven

Strong process and systems understanding

Understanding of business performance drivers

Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate and interact with staff at different levels

Strong oral, written and presentational communication skills

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Ability to work in rapidly changing environment and prioritise accordingly



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Data Analysis, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Financial Analysis Reporting, Management Reporting



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.