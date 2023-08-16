Global Business Services (GBS) is responsible for managing the period end close reporting of the group’s results as well as preparation of externally reported information for the Southern Africa business. Furthermore, GBS is responsible for the transactional, operational and strategic MI with first level insights being delivered to the business based on agreed service level agreements. The Management Information & Master Data team therefore needs to deliver the final results to the business through the period end close processes while also providing deep, key insights to the business that is timely and accurate in a sustainable manner, using the appropriate tools and technology to be able to support the business stakeholders needs. The role provides the incumbent with an end-to-end exposure to the Southern Africa businesses reporting and directly interacts with the businesses leadership teams to provide them with the results and 1st level insights. The incumbent will work closely with the other MI leads and report to the MI & MD Manager, to: • Coordinate the identification, development and reporting of key daily, weekly and monthly management information • Coordinate the clearance process for the financial close process on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis to deliver the required results packs to these meetings • Ensure analytical procedures are performed over MI and group information • Ensure MI, Group and Statutory information is reconciled and understood • Work with business partners to identify MI solutions through leveraging technology • Deliver key MI insights to the leadership team on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis • Report on MI process efficiency for the organisation • Support, coordinate projects and develop small scale automation opportunities for the GBS Africa Finance team, each MI lead to be allocated to a operational team for this delivery • Support the delivery of management information reporting to internal and external stakeholders based on the area of reporting assigned by the MI Manager based on the annual review of reporting demand from the business
Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Global Business Services (GBS) is responsible for managing the period end close reporting of the group’s results as well as preparation of externally reported information for the Southern Africa business. Furthermore, GBS is responsible for the transactional, operational and strategic MI with first level insights being delivered to the business based on agreed service level agreements.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Functional
Contribute to the long term business planning exercise of the GBS Finance Function; develop and cascade annual business and continuity plans for the team including priorities, goals and performance metrics.
Support the GBS Finance Function and business vision, strategy and action plans
Provide support for regular MI and operational performance updates to the businesses management
Responsible to planning and co-ordinating key timelines, reporting on milestones and key risks and driving interventions required for MI reporting
Responsible for coordinating the clearance process as it related to the financial close process on a monthly/quarterly/annual basis
Responsible for performing first level analytics on the results and escalating to the accountable team or person responsible for the detail review of that section, ensuring that comments on variances are presented in the clearance packs/results
Work with the rest of the MI team to drive the accuracy of MI data and alignment to global best practices and fit for purpose reporting requirements
Drive controls and continuous improvement of all reports
Oversee the integrity of the MI distributed
Drive the timely preparation of and sign-off process of all the MI
Support, coorindate projects and develop small scale automation solutions and identify opporuntuties for the GBS Africa Finance team, each MI lead to be allodated to a operational team for this delivery
Support the delivery of management information reporting to internal and external stakeholders based on the area of reporting assigned by the MI Manager. Reporting will be reviewed annually based on reporting demand from the business/stakeholders.
Service Management & Continuous Improvement
Accountable for the identification, development and delivery of key daily, weekly and monthly management information and working with multiple stakeholder groups
Manage relationship with the Business Partners, Embedded Finance, GBS, IT&S and external stakeholders (negotiate and manage service level agreements) and drive cross functional collaboration.
Work with senior internal BP partners to ensure alignment between GBS and local business strategy and priorities
Identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, escalated and systemic system reporting and management information reporting problems to ensure consistent and high quality customer service at all times
Support the development of service level agreements, process performance indicators and internal / external benchmarks against best-in-class practices
Proactively plan, develop and monitor implementation of quality and process improvement by leveraging technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required
Regularly track and lead efforts to proactively manage associated risks and update supporting procedures
Support projects with ad hoc data requests
Identify opportunities for continuous process improvement and lead the implementation thereof
Training and SPA for cross functional teams:
Business Objects or relevant business analytics tool and business intelligence tools
Best practices in MI workbooks development
FBW
Support MI Manager on EUC processes and policies
Leadership & Supervisory
Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development of key talent
Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the team member and ensure competency in performing function activities
Lead the development of a high performance culture within team, promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations
Resource Management
Carry out resource management responsibilities for team to ensure the efficient and effective allocation of resources for the organisation and organise people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements.
Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy
Required Qualification & Experience and Competencies
Essential Education
CIMA/CA/ACCA, Honours Degree in Finance, Accounting or similar field
Essential Experience
At least 5+ years relevant post qualification experience in a financial reporting or systems role with proven ability in interpreting and reporting on key Financial and Management information.
Experience in developing and implementing MI solutions to meet business needs, providing analytics an using reporting tools
Experience in balancing financial and business needs to deliver business performance.
Demonstrated exceptional analytical skills and demonstrated proficiency in data analytics
Business Objects or similar big data reporting tool (eg Power Pivot/Power BI/Tableau)
Essential Competencies
Internal Control Management
Risk & Compliance Management
Operations Management
Business Performance Management & Reporting
Project & Programme Management
Leading & Managing Change
Process & Quality Improvement
Strategic Orientation & Global Awareness
General Leadership & Decision Making
People Management & Development
Influencing Ability & Negotiation
Desirable Criteria
Advanced systems skills
Excel reporting needs to be at an advanced level
SAP Bex and FBW implementation and FBW reporting super user
Strong Performance bias and leadership skills or potential
Strong team player and strong ability to lead a team
Highly organised and deadline driven
Strong process and systems understanding
Understanding of business performance drivers
Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate and interact with staff at different levels
Strong oral, written and presentational communication skills
Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Ability to work in rapidly changing environment and prioritise accordingly
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytics, Data Analysis, Financial Analysis and Reporting, Financial Analysis Reporting, Management Reporting
Skills:
