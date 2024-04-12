MIS & BI Specialist

Job summary

Should be proficient with Design, Build and Deploy BI solutions and create visualizations and reports for requested projects. Should be able to evaluate and improve existing BI systems, integrate data from various sources and formats to deliver solutions. Will need to collaborate and work with various teams and collaborators to clearly understand the business needs and render them into technical solutions so that Business and Process leaders will be empowered to make decisions based on facts and insights. Should have In-depth understanding of data management systems, BI technologies, Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS). Able to maintain and update user documentation as and when required. Proficient with Data Modelling. Should have a strong demeanour to be perseverant, proactive, take initiatives and be innovative. Must have an Analytical mind with a problem-solving proficiency. Must have exposure and experience with Six sigma, Lean and Agile methodologies to implement these in day-to-day work and for Continuous Improvement in the tasks delivered. Must be flexible to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions to support the global operations.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, IT or related field. Ability to develop business data dashboards, worksheets, and reporting tools. Relevant certifications in Programming language expertise (Python, R, SAS, SQL). Experience in web application, dashboard, and report development. Applicable knowledge of data migration, data warehousing and ETL tools. Familiarity with relational database management systems.

Must have 8-10 years of overall work experience. With 3-5 years of experience in WFM, MIS, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics activities, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, or related roles. Should have Experience in managing partners at various levels. Must be a standout colleague and enjoy working with people. Candidate must possess Perseverance, Analytical skills, Critical thinking skills, Problem-solving skills and be outcome oriented to be successful in this role.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



