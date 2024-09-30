MIS & Business Intelligence Specialist - Customer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

We are looking for an individual with solid background in MIS and data & business analysis who will be able to enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.

The role is a highly pivotal as it will have responsibilities covering WFM, MIS, Data Analytics, and Application development in the Customer function.

The candidate should be a Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to create and manage BI and analytics solutions to convert data from different sources into fit-for-purpose knowledge.

The candidate will need to manage workforce operations, maintenance of MIS reports, work schedules, capacity plans, hiring & ramp up plans and monthly scorecards where necessary.

They must support the improvement of performance and process management through MIS, WFM, Analytics and Dashboard/App/tool development to uphold bp’s Who We Are beliefs.

The incumbent must have an “Agile” and “Continuous Improvement” (CI) and Growth mindset to help bp stay ahead of the competition and make a positive impact in the organization.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Should be competent with Design, Build and Deploy BI solutions and create visualizations and reports for requested projects. Should be able to evaluate and improve existing BI systems, integrate data from different sources and formats to deliver solutions.

• Should have In-depth understanding of database management systems, BI technologies, Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

Should be able to maintain and update user documentation as and when required. Should be competent with Data Modelling.

• Must have exposure and experience with Six sigma, Lean and Agile methodologies to implement these in day-to-day work and for Continuous Improvement in the tasks delivered.

• Must be flexible to work specific shifts and have ability to work across various time zones and regions to support the global operations.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in Computer science, Engineering, IT or related field

• Must have 8-10 years of overall work experience.Must have 5+ years of experience in WFM, MIS, Business Intelligence, Data Analytics activities, Microsoft Power BI, Power Apps, Tableau, Python or related roles.

• Ability to develop business data dashboards, worksheets, and reporting tools.

• Applicable knowledge of data migration, data warehousing and ETL tools. Familiarity with relational database management systems.



