MM&D Advisor Warehousing

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Grade G



Job Description:

This role is accountable for execution and performance of the warehousing strategy in support of the MM&D Functional requirements. It ensures safe, reliable, compliant and efficient provision of Warehousing services to the business. It drives and embeds a continuous improvement culture through the framework of OMS by understanding Operational business requirements and MM&D strategy all supported by fact-based performance management KPIs. Oversees and is responsible for the services provided by contracted Warehousing Service Providers. Ensures warehousing services are in compliance with contracts while reducing operational risk through effective delivery of plan.

Key Accountabilities

Lead by example and ensure that all warehousing operations and activities comply with all BP HSSE and other regulatory requirements both on and offshore. Responsible for delivering Safety Plan activities for the MM&D team.

Deliver MM&D activity in support of crisis management as needed and defined by MM/WH Crisis Management Response role.

Ensure safe custody and security of all materials stored in warehouse and storage yard areas as well as compliance with BP Material Management Policy and all other relevant policies and procedures as they relate to warehousing.

Lead development of Warehousing and material preservation strategies and projects supporting warehouse improvements in the region (including agreeing of preservation standard with Operating Functions)

Manage Warehousing Service Providers to reduce operational risk, decrease operational cost and ensure efficient delivery of contracted services; optimize the utilization of warehouse and storage yard areas for the most efficient and effective storage, handling and flow of materials as well as.

Manage Facility maintenance contractor to ensure the facility infrastructure is properly maintained and operational.

Embed a continuous improvement and OMS conformance culture within Warehousing operations.

Essential Education and Experience

Experience in Materials Management and Warehousing, Industrial Distribution or Logistics.

Knowledge of Warehousing activities and other fundamental Logistics industry operational activities.

Skilled at managing through complexity and executing activities in multi-stakeholder, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

10+ years of experience in relevant Supply Chain Management areas and people/team management.

Demonstrated ability to influence and collaborate with individuals across multiple subject areas, cultures and geographies, across organizational boundaries and levels within BP and with suppliers

Understanding of the safety risks associated with Warehousing and Logistics and risk mitigation activities.

Working knowledge of systems such as Backbone SAP and software tools such as Excel, Access, etc.

Desirable Criteria

Previous MM and/or Warehousing experience in multiple industries

Degree in Procurement/Supply Chain or Professional PSCM accreditation such as CPM, CIPS, APICS

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



