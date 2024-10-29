MPS Planning Professional - TJ

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

To plan the short term and long-term production plan, rough cut capacity plan for TJ plant

Key Accountabilities:

Short- and Long-term sourcing allocation based on plant capacity, 2nd WH demand, RM and EP availability, etc.

Prepare 24 months demand by SKU by sourcing plant (monthly exercise) for RCCP

Prepare 6 months production plan and confirm with DRP team for the acceptance, and then provide it to supply planner for RM plan and MPS (monthly exercise)

Prepare W+2 production plan and confirm with DRP team for the acceptance, and then provide it to supply planner for RM plan and MPS (weekly exercise)

Prepare the monthly production plan according to plant capacity, RM supply status, empty package availability, FG delivery capacity, coordinate production, CF, CP, lab, procurement to ensure the production plan successfully completed.

Prepare weekly production plan according to plant capacity, highlight the capacity issues and work out the mitigation plan with plant team.

Coordinate daily production plan according to plant capacity and engineering policy.

Closely work with DRP team to fulfil the weekly change orders, urgent orders, etc.

Coordinate all the relevant stakeholders to solve the issues met during operation period, plant project impact, demand over capacity, RM supply issue, demand over FCST, etc.

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree in business, supply chain management, operation research, or a related field

Experience

Minimum 3 years related working experience preferably in manufacturing planning, material planning, purchasing or supply planning.

Experienced in new product launch, MRP, MPS process and system

Understanding of Plant Operation and S&OP process

Communicate effectively & Strong in taking complex fact-based decision.

Strong target orientation and highly motivated.

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

Strong analytical skills with proficiency in data interpretation

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.