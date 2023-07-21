M&S Performance Senior Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Mission: The Performance Management (PM) organization aims to partner with the business to deliver trusted, practical insights, applying technology to merge data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision making. Performance Management - Regions: The P&O Businesses are set up to safely deliver activities and production within an approved time and cost budget. Its vision is to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, driven, and responsible operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision. The Performance Management team supports the region in pursuit of this vision, acting as a trusted partner to enable understanding of performance improvement opportunities and development of short-term and long-term plans. The Performance Senior Manager - leads a delivery squad passionate about delivering performance management services for business (region) through the activities below: Perform analysis and generate practical performance insight on the identified business problem, leveraging technical and business expertise, standard MI products and data analytics. Recommend business opportunities, develop associated action plans, and monitor how value is realized (excluding investment governance cases). Responsible for comprehensive regional business performance deliverables. Support development and maintain regional strategy, associated priorities, annual plans and performance management (incl. Performance reviews), including KPIs, benchmarking & targets. Deliver and report regional budget and forecasting activities for costs and capex for QPF and annual plans. Own monitoring of cost and capex actuals vs plan and estimation of Value of work done (VOWD). Facilitate forecasting of recharges in support of the cost recovery process, including providing supporting MI. QPF stewardship & consolidation for the region. Recommend standard performance and reporting products / processes to be deployed in-region to deliver performance services more efficiently and more consistently. Works closely with Enabler Performance teams to ensure activity is consistent and aligned with regional strategic priorities. Provide insight on consolidated activity performance. Works closely with Production teams in the Enablers to understand details of Production wedges, opportunities, and challenges and how the Enablers may impact Production outcomes. Provide insight to Production Impacting Activity and work with I&I teams in the region to understand Well work opportunities and challenges.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Handles resources needs, assignment and agile deployment for all required Performance activities within Region, working with Enabler Performance Senior Managers to understand the appropriate demand for resource support

Lead the flow-to-work allocation of respective Region PM resources to support cross-functional squads in-region and above-region

Responsible for the Performance Enabler suite of services delivery

Serve as the 'single point of contact' (SPOC) for their respective SVP and their LT, lead the engagement strategy with respective Region customers

Responsible for comprehensive region business performance deliverables

Support development and maintain respective Region strategy, associated priorities, annual plans and performance management (incl. Performance reviews), including KPIs, benchmarking & targets

Cultivate strong partnerships with internal and external partners for context understanding and iteration on analytical results

Perform analysis and generate practical performance insights on identified business problems, demonstrating standard MI products and data analytics

Identify trends and collaborate with the business to translate these into business outcomes and action plans

Promote the use of new and/or standardized systems and tools to take advantage of available technology to drive efficiency and to generate value

Transform existing business performance MI products to ensure high-quality, streamlined delivery of performance information to the business.

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

Bachelor’s or higher degree in Economics/Accounting/Finance/Engineering or related subject areas

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Consistent track record of delivery.

Demonstrates understanding of production management.

Demonstrates understanding of the planning & performance management and or cost management /budgeting processes.

Good business judgment in handling sensitive information.

Demonstrates BP Values & Behaviors by personal example.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and attention to detail.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Deep expertise as a consumer of PowerBi and Power Apps applications

Consistent track record of positive engagement and positive influence skills

Strong degree of business acumen

Demonstrated understanding of key business drivers (financial and operational) and how they relate to profitability.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Integrated planning, Investment appraisal, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management, Problem Solving, Programme management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

