The Machine Learning Engineer will be responsible for implementing and maintaining data science models in bpx’s machine learning studio. The role will be a subject matter expert in machine learning operations and the associated technology. This role will bridge the gap between pure data science and the computational requirements needed to meet business outcomes. The role will have the ability to guide bpx’s data science journey in a nascent technology stack. The ML Engineer will have significant freedom and latitude to suggest and implement solutions.
Key Accountabilities: