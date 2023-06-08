Machine Shop Tech

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Would you like to take your career to new heights?



The Cherry Point Refinery is currently accepting applications for Machine Shop Technician positions. The Machine Shop Technician is responsible for performing maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.



Pay starts at $39.69/hour for Tech 1 with the opportunity to advance to $56.15/hour for Tech 5, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.



The hiring class will start on October 2023 after successful completion of our application screening and pre-employment testing.

About the role



The Machine Shop Technician maintains and repairs pumps, steam turbines, compressors, motors and other refinery rotating equipment. Set up and operate manual and/or CNC lathes, mills, and drill presses. This role will be able to problem solve, overcome obstacles and make good decisions while working in a dynamic team environment with the following key accountabilities:

Work safely and effectively with team members to achieve reliability and production goals consistent with site health, safety, security, and environmental procedures

Demonstrate the appropriate standard of care for refinery personnel and equipment. Be observant, improvement focused and have courage to speak up

Be internally motivated and accountable for achieving day-to-day and long-term goals and tasks

Work effectively, collaboratively and respectfully on diverse teams and be able to share workload and knowledge

Reliability focused; assist to implement reliability strategies and eliminate defects

Understand equipment drawings and use of machine shop software, tools and theory

Participate in troubleshooting and root cause analysis of equipment failure.

About you



Are you full of energy and passion towards new challenges?



Ideal candidates will have a High School Diploma (or equivalent) and 4+ years applicable military or trade experience or technical school certificate/degree. A 2-year degree (or equivalent education) and MasterCAM or CAD software experience with basic computer skills (MS office, web-based applications) in an industrial maintenance/reliability environment such as refinery, chemical, plant or military preferred.



Excellent verbal and written communication, proven mechanical aptitude, experience troubleshooting, repairing and improving a variety of rotating equipment, Safe work practices in risk assessment and mitigation along with the ability to troubleshoot and systematically determine the root cause(s) of problems is vital to succeed in this role. Ability to work within and lead diverse teams would greatly benefit the role holder.



The successful candidate will be:

Standing, walking, lifting and carrying up to 30-pounds; bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, stretching, pushing, pulling, dragging 50-yards, balancing, kneeling, crawling, use of hands and feet

Climbing ladders and stairs

Working in confined space and in high places and withstanding heights

Working a schedule of four 10 hour days (M-Th), a rotating 10 hour day mini-shift (Wed-Sat), working overtime and responding to call-outs 24/7-365 days per year, working temporary night shifts as required

Serving on the Refinery Emergency Response Team as needed

Safely working in and out of doors and in changing weather conditions

Wearing fresh air gear, respirators and other protective equipment as required

TWIC Card is required.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.