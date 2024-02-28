This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Machinist Advisor ensures effective adherence to all work management processes, alignment, and continuous improvement. Remain current with all required company and regulatory training requirements. Works across the refinery team to collaborate with the maintenance organization, crafts, and contractors to successfully service collaborator, TAR and special project results.

Essential Requirements

Advise maintenance execution team (maintenance FLLs, BP crafts and contractors) with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient work processes

Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance

Supports the implementation of safety improvement recommendations

Adheres to HSE+C goals and policies

Advise supervisor coverage plans to best use resource pool skills, talents, lead area refinery needs, and remain agile.

Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance team

Inspecting the quality of performed maintenance work and assist with ensuring accurate QC reporting.

Assists with craft documentation, tracking and approval for vacations, sick time, ATARs, etc.

Assists with supervisor training, alignment, and process adherence

Drives continuous improvement and demonstrates Agile tools and practices.

Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance efficiency.

Ensures accurate reporting of all safety related notifications (Safety incidents, near misses, etc.)

Education

5 years of shown experience in a heavy industrial setting OR 3 years experience and B.S. in a relevant field/Journeyman status required

3 years experience and B.S. in a relevant field/Journeyman status required High School Diploma or equivalent experience

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



