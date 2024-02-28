Entity:Production & Operations
The Machinist Advisor ensures effective adherence to all work management processes, alignment, and continuous improvement. Remain current with all required company and regulatory training requirements. Works across the refinery team to collaborate with the maintenance organization, crafts, and contractors to successfully service collaborator, TAR and special project results.
Essential Requirements
Advise maintenance execution team (maintenance FLLs, BP crafts and contractors) with a focus on safe, reliable, and efficient work processes
Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance
Supports the implementation of safety improvement recommendations
Adheres to HSE+C goals and policies
Advise supervisor coverage plans to best use resource pool skills, talents, lead area refinery needs, and remain agile.
Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance team
Inspecting the quality of performed maintenance work and assist with ensuring accurate QC reporting.
Assists with craft documentation, tracking and approval for vacations, sick time, ATARs, etc.
Assists with supervisor training, alignment, and process adherence
Drives continuous improvement and demonstrates Agile tools and practices.
Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance efficiency.
Ensures accurate reporting of all safety related notifications (Safety incidents, near misses, etc.)
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
