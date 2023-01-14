Site traffic information and cookies

Machinist Supervisor

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143977BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Machinist Supervisor ·leads all aspects of the Pump & Machine Shop maintenance execution team for craft and contractors with a focus on safety. This role works across the refinery team to collaborate with peers and other team members to ensure effective adherence to all work management processes. This position must remain current with all required company and regulatory training requirements.
Responsibilities

  • Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance to achieve the goal of no accidents, no harm to people or the environment
  • Support the implementation of safety improvement recommendations
  • Achieve and adhere to HSE+C goals and policies
  • Managing crucial compliance items for the shop (fire extinguishers, weekly checklist etc.)
  • Maintain all shop equipment as needed
  • Request quotes for pumps, equipment, tools, vendor repairs,
  • Order parts & consumables that are stocked in the Materials Warehouse via 900 numbers (unplanned picks) – should not be part of FLL responsibility
  • Service for TARs, Projects, Routine Maintenance
  • Pump/mechanical work and inspection scheduling
  • Coordination with pump & compressor engineers
  • Update SharePoint with status and expected delays
  • Reconcile SharePoint with scheduler daily
  • Prioritize pumps according to Operations Refinery Threat List
  • Vendor repairs for equipment out at vendor repair shops
  • Lead crane inspection monthly for overhead bridge & jib cranes in the shop
  • Track and store all MTR for raw materials
  • Rent equipment and permit writer
  • Cost control
  • Drive continuous improvement and use Agile tools and practices
  • Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance efficiency
  • Communicate any lessons learned with Operations, Maintenance and / or Planning teams

Skills, Knowledge & Behaviors

  • SAP, Meridium, Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.)
  • Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods
  • Strong front line leadership skills, including directing, appraising, counseling, and mentoring employees
  • Leadership skills in scheduling and staff requirements
  • Demonstrated basic cost control skills
  • Strong Maintenance and Reliability knowledge and background
  • Understanding of reliability principles and tools
  • Recognize applicable codes and standards as applied to the maintenance of refining equipment. Is proficient in reading technical drawings
  • Adaptability, communication, performance bias and taking the lead
  • Energize the team and act decisively
  • Understands the union-company labor agreement

Required

  • High School Diploma or equivalent.
  • Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Preferred

  • Bachelor’s degree in related field, technical (trade) certifications
  • Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process.
  • Previous leadership experience in a fast-paced dynamic work environment.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package
  • And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.

