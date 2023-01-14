Job summary

The Machinist Supervisor ·leads all aspects of the Pump & Machine Shop maintenance execution team for craft and contractors with a focus on safety. This role works across the refinery team to collaborate with peers and other team members to ensure effective adherence to all work management processes. This position must remain current with all required company and regulatory training requirements.

Responsibilities

Responsible for health, safety, and environmental performance to achieve the goal of no accidents, no harm to people or the environment

Support the implementation of safety improvement recommendations

Achieve and adhere to HSE+C goals and policies

Managing crucial compliance items for the shop (fire extinguishers, weekly checklist etc.)

Maintain all shop equipment as needed

Request quotes for pumps, equipment, tools, vendor repairs,

Order parts & consumables that are stocked in the Materials Warehouse via 900 numbers (unplanned picks) – should not be part of FLL responsibility

Service for TARs, Projects, Routine Maintenance

Pump/mechanical work and inspection scheduling

Coordination with pump & compressor engineers

Update SharePoint with status and expected delays

Reconcile SharePoint with scheduler daily

Prioritize pumps according to Operations Refinery Threat List

Vendor repairs for equipment out at vendor repair shops

Lead crane inspection monthly for overhead bridge & jib cranes in the shop

Track and store all MTR for raw materials

Rent equipment and permit writer

Cost control

Drive continuous improvement and use Agile tools and practices

Regularly develops and implements improved job methods, techniques, tools, and equipment for improving overall maintenance efficiency

Communicate any lessons learned with Operations, Maintenance and / or Planning teams

Skills, Knowledge & Behaviors

SAP, Meridium, Microsoft Office Programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.)

Specific skills and knowledge of maintenance work practices, equipment, and test methods

Strong front line leadership skills, including directing, appraising, counseling, and mentoring employees

Leadership skills in scheduling and staff requirements

Demonstrated basic cost control skills

Strong Maintenance and Reliability knowledge and background

Understanding of reliability principles and tools

Recognize applicable codes and standards as applied to the maintenance of refining equipment. Is proficient in reading technical drawings

Adaptability, communication, performance bias and taking the lead

Energize the team and act decisively

Understands the union-company labor agreement

Required

High School Diploma or equivalent.

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Preferred

Bachelor’s degree in related field, technical (trade) certifications

Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process.

Previous leadership experience in a fast-paced dynamic work environment.

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

