The Machinist Supervisor ·leads all aspects of the Pump & Machine Shop maintenance execution team for craft and contractors with a focus on safety. This role works across the refinery team to collaborate with peers and other team members to ensure effective adherence to all work management processes. This position must remain current with all required company and regulatory training requirements.
The Machinist Supervisor ·leads all aspects of the Pump & Machine Shop maintenance execution team for craft and contractors with a focus on safety. This role works across the refinery team to collaborate with peers and other team members to ensure effective adherence to all work management processes. This position must remain current with all required company and regulatory training requirements.