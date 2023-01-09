Macro Space Analyst - 12 months

Job summary

We are a major player in the Australian convenience retailing landscape and well underway to achieving our vision of redefining convenience retailing in Australia & New Zealand.

Our retail agenda is highly progressive and our retail concepts lead the way in terms of offer differentiation and customer experience. Whilst we are proud of what we’ve achieved we’re in it for the ‘long haul’ and acknowledge there is plenty more to do.



To help us continue our strong momentum, we have an opportunity to join our collaborative Convenience Trading team as Macro Space Analyst.

You will drive all macro space planning at a store-specific level in ANZ. This includes maintaining floor plans, new stores and remodels, demographic variation in store models, and anything relating to store prototypes.



Some of your responsibilities will include:

Deliver the channel and category objectives through great ranging

Leverage JDA Floor Planning and CKB consistently to uphold high Floor Plan integrity and accuracy of floor plans.

Provide deep analytical analysis using Floor Planning and CKB (JDA), looking for opportunities to develop a customer centric approach to the merchandise floor plans to maximise gross margin return on space

Advising Category Managers in Range Reviews, providing analysis and recommendations that adhere to both business and customer strategies

Understand business requirements from Merchandising, Store Operations, Supply Chain, and Finance relating to store space, assortment, and planograms

Keeps up to date with current and emerging trends and insights with space strategy, retail design, and best practices in space and formats.

Provide mentoring of individuals in need of CKB training and best space practices

Proven experience working in a fast-paced Space Planning environment within retail

Working knowledge of CKB (Blue Yonder/JDA); Floor Planning & Planogramming preferred

Customer focused, with strong Visual Merchandising skills and the flexibility to adapt approach from category to category to capitalize on differences in shopper behaviour

Analytical, with the ability to make data-driven decisions.

Competent in utilising tools such as Excel and PowerBI to analyse and present data.

Demonstrative enthusiasm to learn and towork cohesively as part of cross-functional teams

