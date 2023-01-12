Macro Space Planner

-
We are a major player in the Australian convenience retailing landscape and well underway to achieving our vision of redefining convenience retailing in Australia.
Our retail agenda is highly progressive and our retail concepts lead the way in terms of offer differentiation and customer experience. Whilst we are proud of what we’ve achieved we’re in it for the ‘long haul’ and acknowledge there is plenty more to do.
To help us continue our strong momentum, we have an opportunity to join our collaborative Convenience Trading team as Macro Space Analyst.
You will drive all macro space planning at a store-specific level in ANZ. This includes maintaining floor plans, new stores and remodels, demographic variation in store models, and anything relating to store prototypes.
Some of your responsibilities will include: