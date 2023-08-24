Job summary

The Macro Space Planning Lead is responsible for bp's ANZ space planning function, overseeing all aspects of macro and micro space planning activity. The role itself is integral to the delivery of bp's strategy. At its core (and in partnership with convenience trading) this role leads and contributes to space planning activity with central aims of (1) optimizing merchandising space for a better customer experience (product available and easy to find) and (2) improved business outcomes (increased sales and margin) for bp. The decision making approach to space planning should be data and customer led (eg, incorporation of performance metrics, including but not limited to, NSS, GMROS and GMROI).

Customers & Products



Retail Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a Macro Space Planning Lead to join our Fulfilment team based in Melbourne. In this role you will be responsible for bp's ANZ space planning function, overseeing all aspects of macro and micro space planning activity.



What you can expect in this role:

You will lead a team of 4 space planning experts (combination of macro and micro space planners).

You will set the tone for the team ensuring a) a data and customer led approach to space planning, b) plans are regularly reviewed (eg, via space planning KPIs GMROS, GMROI etc..) and c) make changes based on changing customer trends/business requirements.

You will contribute to and ensure delivery of macro space plans in accordance with business requirements.

You will ensure delivery of micro space plans in accordance with business requirements

You will ensure merchandising guidelines/standards are reviewed and updated on a periodical basis.

When required, you will lead recommendations for merchandising/equipment solutions and subject to approval ensure these are accurately captured in macro space plans.

Own key business, technical and functional processes associated with the space planning function (e.g., product change cycle, technical/system based requirements, performance reporting + actions)



What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Advanced knowledge in using 'retail' space planning tools (e.g., JDA CKB or similar)

5+ years relevant retail experience. Experience in site operations or category management is an advantage.

Ability to partner and communicate cross-functionally and manage internal and external stakeholders.

Demonstrated experience with leading teams.

Why join us?



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.