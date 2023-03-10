Job summary

Reporting to the Global Maintenance Discipline Manager the Maintenance Advisor harnesses internal and external knowledge/best practices and collaborates with Operations, Reliability, Digital and Engineering disciplines to support our Production and Refineries businesses to achieve our discipline strategic vision.

Responsibilities

As a member of the bpS maintenance leadership team, the maintenance advisor supports through:

Supporting the Central Squads and Regional Discipline leads to address barriers to safe and efficient maintenance / work management.

Collaborating with the discipline networks to define the skills / capabilities required to support current and future challenges.

Identification of practical opportunities for technology to support our teams as they drive towards ‘Play to win’.

Utilising internal and external assessments to identify and articulate business improvement opportunities.

Ensuring latest industry best practices are being evaluated for internal use and driving benchmarking of current practices

Consulting on the skills required for discipline roles across the standard Production and Refineries.

Contributing to the Maintenance Performance Management framework.

Adding value on changes to the Work Management process, ERP system design.

Inputting on organisational design to drive alignment with future resourcing strategies.

Experience and job requirements

Expert knowledge / practical experience of the implementation and improvement of integrated work preparation and execution process including Maintenance, Inspection, Engineering and Reliability.

Experience in the assessment of Maintenance performance and the resulting improvement

Experience in the analysis/design of corporate ERP systems and their alignment with Maintenance strategic vision.

Higher education qualification in an Engineering related subject.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company are required.

Track record in networking and influencing across Functions and Geographical areas both within and outside their sphere of influence

Experience in continuous improvement and track record of performance enhancement

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

