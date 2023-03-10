Reporting to the Global Maintenance Discipline Manager the Maintenance Advisor harnesses internal and external knowledge/best practices and collaborates with Operations, Reliability, Digital and Engineering disciplines to support our Production and Refineries businesses to achieve our discipline strategic vision.
As a member of the bpS maintenance leadership team, the maintenance advisor supports through:
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!