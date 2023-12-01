Maintenance Analyst - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Perform and implement day to day activities vital to support the maintenance and integrity builds inclusive of quality analysis/assurance before upload to the CMMS. Collaborate with project Information Management and the Central Maintenance Organization to ensure vendor data quality and completeness as well as ensuring materials and spares data are complete and loaded in the CMMS. Ensure Maintenance and Integrity Builds are optimized, resource level loaded and bundled with appropriate procedures and references to performance standards inclusive of the analysis/reporting of the build to demonstrate effective delivery against standards/expectations.



Apply data standards during cleansing and transformation of Maintenance Build data into the CMMS.

Provide quality assurance (QA) of content to ensure accuracy during cleansing and transformation of Maintenance Build data into the CMMS.

Work with the Central Data team(s) to identify and deliver improvement opportunities.

Maintain proficiency in processes and standards associated with work management as well as the domain expert of the optimized approach for internal build delivery.

Collaborate and coordinate with the Using and Supporting Functions to ensure compliance to strategy, criticality, and data standards.

Data custodian for the maintenance and integrity build squad, taking ownership of data completeness and structures, utilizing large scale data manipulation.

Identification and fix of data anomalies, communicating clearly with EPCs and engineers, driving through to resolution.

Creation of the Functional location hierarchy

Delivery and handover of CMMS load-sheets

Participate in maintenance build project retrospectives.

Tertiary/ vocational education in technical field

5+ years of relevant technical experience

Experience working in loading CMMS systems.

Familiarity of industry data standards

RCM awareness

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

An understanding of implementing maintenance for oil and gas and refining facilities with an established and proven track record

Extensive experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (SAP, Maximo, Meridium and Excel)

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Solid background in data management.

Proficient in reviewing project scope documentation (P&IDs, datasheets, equipment registers Basis of Design) to determine Maintenance Build scope.

Working to strict project timelines, with the ability to forecast, estimate, track and manage delivery.

Being flexible to “flow to work” in areas of the greatest need – which may include maintainability studies, BOM generation, assignment of maintenance to equipment and other project maintenance deliverables.

Shift support: Working hours (India standard/12-9 IST) to support Business Partners



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.