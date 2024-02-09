Maintenance Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Operations Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!The Maintenance Analyst is responsible for developing and analysing work management information, including prescribed metrics to drive compliance and performance across all regions.They will identify performance trends, provide insights and determine required improvement actions to support sites and regions drive continuous improvement in work preparation and execution



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Responsibilities

Accountable for communicating key information and analytical results to

Leadership to drive work management compliance, performance and drive the safe execution of work

Accountable for developing and providing deep research into information, using multiple analytic points to build stories of how business performance is trending.

Maximise up-time by driving pro-active Maintenance, eliminating waste, while adhering to BP Standards.

Provide data to support in Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFAs).

Responsible for developing the necessary queries through information systems and tools to gather specific maintenance performance information, identifying performance gaps and improvement actions

Responsible for assuring the information used to inform organization is quality input data.

Responsible for supporting bpSolutions and regions in identifying common metrics for analysis.

Responsible for supporting creation of gap closure plans and continuous improvement.

Responsible for supporting utilization of condition monitoring equipment source data to identify sources of poor performing equipment

Responsible for identifying opportunities to align with standard work management processes and procedures

Participating in the development and continual optimization of Maintenance Builds, ensuring appropriate Equipment Strategy tasks are transitioned into the CMMS and the work packaged and nested to enable efficient execution of work

Communicate learnings across all sites and regions

Preferred education/certifications

Engineering (Mechanical, Materials, Production etc.) or relevant science degree OR Equivalent industrial experience

Certification on Data Analytics and Visualization

Minimum years of relevant experience:

7+ years of relevant technical experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Proficient in big data analytics and use of tools such as Python or equivalent

Proficiency in Pivot tables and other advanced excel skills

Proficient in Data Visualization & tools such as Power BI, Tableau etc

Proficient using Computerized Maintenance Management System (SAP or Maximo)

Knowledge in CMMS work order management, master data management, material management and KPIs

Knowledgeable in use of SQL for creating data analytics queries

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and SharePoint.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Maintenance planning experience within Oil and Gas or Processes Industry

Knowledge of offshore facilities and typical equipment used



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



