Customers & Products



Retail Group



It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Maintenance Contract Manager

The maintenance contract manager plays a key role in implementing the maintenance model and strategy, has accountability for the overall maintenance service provider delivery, relationship, cost management and performance management as well as for the appointment of inspection, testing and maintenance , contract delivery and performance. The contract manager has a good awareness of legislative and business requirements and is responsible for defining a contractual scope of supply that is procured and delivered within agreed contract time span.

Contract managers are responsible for contract scope of supply and should be competent to define, performance manage and deliver service level agreements for in-service equipment within scope, health and safety performance, financial remuneration and budget control and performance management.

In this position you will:

Perform inspection, testing and maintenance in line with inspection and maintenance strategy.

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) for inspection and maintenance contracts, in line with inspection and maintenance strategy and business requirements.

Health and safety performance of contracts under management.

Creation of reports and monitoring of maintenance performance and the reporting of maintenance performance to Construction & Maintenance Manager.

Define maintenance contract requirements, including service level agreements and recommend inspection and maintenance contract placement.

Management of contract relationship.

Perform self-verification activity undertaken on inspection, testing and maintenance contracts and work.

Accountable for inspection, testing and maintenance budgets and accountable for financial delivery of contracts.

Evaluate inspection programme results and maintenance regimes and modify to take account of the risk of equipment, system failures and industry standard process.

Define performance requirements for in-service equipment.

Recommend an equipment replacement strategy.

Report and bring up outstanding maintenance tickets under contract.

Recommend training requirements for retail filling station site staff, Operations and Assurance roles.

Provide input on assurance processes relating to equipment and maintenance.

Participate in maintenance community of practices.

Key Collaborators:

Maintenance Manager

HSSE

Operational Excellence

Operations

Procurement

Retail Sites

What you will need to be successful:

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or equivalent is essential (construction engineering, civil engineering)

Sound knowledge of oil and gas sector

Min 5 years work experience related to maintenance contact management

Track record in programme, maintenance management, preventative maintenance and digital enabling tools will be an advantage.

Experience in petrol forecourt construction and maintenance

Native Dutch language knowledge

Good command of spoken and written English is a pre

Good oral and written communication skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



