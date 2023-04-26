Job summary

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.

We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. And to help the world get to net zero.



About the role:

The maintenance contracts manager plays a key role in implementing the new maintenance model and strategy. Has accountability for the overall maintenance service provider delivery, relationship, cost management and performance management. The Contract Manager shall be accountable for the appointment of inspection, testing and maintenance contracts, contract delivery and performance. The contract manager shall have a good awareness of legislative inspection and business requirements and be responsible for defining a contractual scope of supply that shall be procured and delivered within agreed contract time span.



Contract Managers are responsible for contract scope of supply and should be competent to define, performance manage and deliver service level agreements for in-service equipment within scope, health and safety performance, financial renumeration and budget control and performance management.



Contract Managers shall be responsible for maintenance contract delivery and may act as second level business contact in event of an escalation.



What you’ll be supporting:

• Perform inspection, testing and maintenance in line with bp M&C Europe inspection and maintenance strategy.

• Define key performance indicators (KPIs) for inspection and maintenance contracts, in line with inspection and maintenance strategy and business requirements.

• Health and safety performance of contracts under management.

• Creation of reports and monitoring of maintenance performance and the reporting of maintenance performance to Maintenance Manager.

• Define maintenance contract requirements, including service level agreements and recommend inspection and maintenance contract placement.

• Management of contract relationship.

• Perform self-verification activity undertaken on inspection, testing and maintenance contracts and work.

• Accountable for inspection, testing and maintenance budgets and accountable for financial delivery of contracts.

• Evaluate inspection programme results and maintenance regimes and modify to take account of the risk of equipment, system failures and industry best practice.

• Define performance requirements for in-service equipment.

• Recommend an equipment replacement strategy.

• Report and escalate outstanding maintenance tickets under contract.

• Recommend training requirements for retail filling station site staff, Operations and Assurance roles.

• Provide input on assurance processes relating to equipment and maintenance.

• Participate in maintenance community of practices



Key Stakeholders:

• Maintenance Manager

• HSSE

• Operational Excellence

• Operations

• Procurement

• Retail Sites



Your experience might include:

• Degree in Engineering or equivalent is essential

• Work experience related to maintenance contacts management

• Track record in programme, maintenance management, preventative maintenance and digital enabling tools will be an advantage.

• Experience in petrol forecourt construction and maintenance

• Good command of spoken and written English, and local country language

• Good oral and written communication skills



