Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

BP is looking for a motivated and experienced:

Maintenance Coordinator – Central Europe (m/f/d)

to join our team full-time in Hamburg (D), Bochum (D) or Vienna (A)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future?

We are looking for a Maintenance Coordinator for Central Europe to join our global Aviation team, who delivers safe, responsible and reliable operations across the CE Performance Unit. She/he has also to continuously review and manage all risks involved in these operations by applying Air BP's Operating Management System (OMS). The overall purpose of this role is to lead support operational activities and maintenance type activities to new levels of distinctive performance, further to achieve and maintain top quartile project excellence, capital efficiency, and leveraging people capabilities which are the key strategic objectives for the PU.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Leading the maintenance activities of all mobile and fixed facilities in accordance with Air BP Standards and local legislation

Taking individual responsibility for ensuring that appropriate serviceability and preventative maintenance plans are in place and that these are current and monitored

Ensuring that mobile and fixed assets are appropriate for the level of business and fit for purpose

Revising, updating and maintaining independently the database systems in relation to maintenance and servicing (e.g. feeding into contractor maintenance management system/CMMS)

Organizing and supervising non-routine activities on the Air BP agencies as part of the Control of Work process

Supporting the project work of specialist engineers in the area of vehicle and plant technology at airports, tank terminals and terminals

Focussing constantly on safety, compliance, reliability and efficiency in operational business and beyond

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Bachelor's or Master's degree or related experience

Completed vocational training in the technical field, preferably with practical experience and training in the maintenance field

Good knowledge of aviation fueling technology

Good technical and maintenance-based experience preferred in the field of tank facilities and aviation refueling vehicle s

Business management knowledge and analytical skills

Flexibility and mobility (travel activity > 30%)

Very good knowledge of Office 365

Fluency in speaking and writing in German

Fluency in speaking and writing in English

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

