BP is looking for a motivated and experienced:
Maintenance Coordinator – Central Europe (m/f/d)
to join our team full-time in Hamburg (D), Bochum (D) or Vienna (A)
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
Do you seek an opportunity that will help change our future?
We are looking for a Maintenance Coordinator for Central Europe to join our global Aviation team, who delivers safe, responsible and reliable operations across the CE Performance Unit. She/he has also to continuously review and manage all risks involved in these operations by applying Air BP's Operating Management System (OMS). The overall purpose of this role is to lead support operational activities and maintenance type activities to new levels of distinctive performance, further to achieve and maintain top quartile project excellence, capital efficiency, and leveraging people capabilities which are the key strategic objectives for the PU.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.