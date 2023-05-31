Relocation may be negotiable for this role

The Maintenance Coordinator is responsible for overseeing maintenance activities, stocking inventory (critical spare parts), and providing administrative support to maintenance supervisor and technicians. This includes the following: planning and scheduling, safety critical equipment (SCE) testing, facilities care/maintenance, vendor payment, purchase orders, special projects, and other duties as assigned. The Maintenance Coordinator is also responsible for supporting data management to provide key performance indicators regarding kit reliability, availability of equipment, and schedule attainment.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



The Maintenance Coordinator is responsible for overseeing maintenance activities, stocking inventory (critical spare parts), and providing administrative support to maintenance supervisor and technicians. This includes the following: planning and scheduling, safety critical equipment (SCE) testing, facilities care/maintenance, vendor payment, purchase orders, special projects, and other duties as assigned. The Maintenance Coordinator is also responsible for supporting data management to provide key performance indicators regarding kit reliability, availability of equipment, and schedule attainment.



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Planning and scheduling of facility/field activity which include; supporting operations to provide a daily and weekly activity schedule, assuring on time completion of safety critical equipment (SCE) testing, coordination and support of emergent work, resource selection and coordination, along with monitoring to ensure on-time delivery of projects and services

· Facilitate a daily end of day Control of Work debrief meeting with plant and maintenance teams to review and manage work order completion, emergent priorities, and next day scheduled activity set

· Adhere to and support the Work Management Process, support the development of a fit-for-purpose maintenance strategy, creation of thorough job plans, preventative maintenance schedules, which include hazard identification and mitigation

· Coordinate with Pipeline and Construction teams to ensure schedule accuracy

· Support engineering with, RCFA (root cause failure analysis) special projects, maintenance priorities, and defect elimination

· Outage/Shutdown/Turn Around Activity - Facilitate planning meetings and provide coordination utilizing gate criteria and computerized tracking, including; materials, resource, isolation, and change management process (1y, 6m, 8w, 6w, 4w, and 2w)

· Identify project work scope changes, provide schedule impact information, and provide an update of project execution

· Support tracking vendor accountability and project completion. When requested create Power BI or other reporting tools to monitor project progress

· Identify work task and/or vendor continuous improvement opportunities

· Manage recurring Purchase Order (PO) requests and support the team as needed with other PR/PO activity for maintenance, operations, and engineering construction activities.

· Support the management of invoicing, building maintenance, road maintenance, weed control, rodent control, landscaping, water, office supplies, utilities, badging, and gate access.

· Other duties and projects as assigned

Qualifications:

· High School Diploma or GED equivalent is required

· SAP SME (subject matter expert)

· Proficient with MS Office tools; Excel, Word, PowerPoint

· Strong organizational and problem-solving skills

· Excellent communication skills

· Ability to build visualizations in Power Bi

· Must be able to communicate effectively and function with a minimum of supervision

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $100,000 - 150,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.