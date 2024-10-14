This role is not eligible for relocation

The Maintenance Coordinator is responsible for managing maintenance activities, maintaining inventory of critical spare parts, and providing administrative support to the maintenance supervisor and technicians. Key responsibilities include planning and scheduling, safety critical equipment (SCE) testing, facilities maintenance, vendor payments, purchase orders, special projects, and other assigned duties. Additionally, the Maintenance Coordinator supports data management to track key performance indicators such as kit reliability, equipment availability, and schedule adherence.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan and schedule facility/field activities, including daily and weekly schedules, ensuring timely completion of SCE testing, coordinating emergent work, selecting and coordinating resources, and monitoring project and service delivery timelines.

Facilitate daily end-of-day Control of Work debrief meetings with plant and maintenance teams to review work order completion, emergent priorities, and next day’s scheduled activities.

Adhere to and support the Work Management Process, develop fit-for-purpose maintenance strategies, create thorough job plans, and establish preventative maintenance schedules, including hazard identification and mitigation.

Coordinate with Pipeline and Construction teams to ensure schedule accuracy.

Support engineering with RCFA (root cause failure analysis) special projects, maintenance priorities, and defect elimination.

Identify project work scope changes, provide schedule impact information, and update project execution status.

Track vendor accountability and project completion and create Power BI or other reporting tools to monitor project progress when requested.

Identify continuous improvement opportunities for work tasks and vendors.

Manage recurring Purchase Order (PO) requests and support other PR/PO activities for maintenance, operations, and engineering construction activities.

Support the management of invoicing, building maintenance, road maintenance, weed control, rodent control, landscaping, water, office supplies, utilities, badging, and gate access.

Perform other duties and projects as assigned.

High School Diploma or GED equivalent required.

SAP Subject Matter Expert (SME).

Proficient with MS Office tools: Excel, Word, PowerPoint.

Strong organizational and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to build visualizations in Power BI.

Must be able to communicate effectively and function with minimal supervision.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $101,000 - 151,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



