Production & Operations



Engineering Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Maintenance Team and advance your career as a

Maintenance Delivery Manager

(Egyptian nationals only)

This is an office based role with 25% travel to site (a week/month).

Intent

Working on BP West Nile Delta's (WND) prestigious GFR (Gizza Fayoum & Raven) facility you will play a key part in delivering our mission of providing energy to Egypt through safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations.

Managing a team of Maintenance Professionals the role will be accountable for implementing the BP WND maintenance strategy in an efficient and cost competitive manner which delivers high plant reliability for the life of the facility.

The role is also accountable for the reporting of maintenance performance, maintenance budget management and continuous improvement initiatives that deliver top quartile cost and reliability outcomes for BP WND.

In this role You will:

Build a deliverable 2-year maintenance schedule that efficiently delivers all WND maintenance activity.

Lead a team of Planners, Schedulers and Maintenance Professionals to deliver the maintenance schedule.

Resolve systemic issues that prevent efficiently completing the scheduled maintenance work activities.

Be accountable for reporting maintenance performance including backlog levels, safety critical work delivery and work execution efficiency and take action to close any deviations from target.

Set plans that maintain the right balance between corrective and planned maintenance activity and develop tactical intervention plans to address as required in order to maintain high plant reliability for a competitive cost.

Make sure the maintenance organisation understand and are compliant with the WND Work Management processes and standards.

What You will need to be successful:

A degree qualification preferably in an engineering discipline or equivalent.

At least 10 years of experience planning, scheduling and executing maintenance with some years in a maintenance supervision position.

Extensive experience helping technicians understand the importance of safe, productive, efficient work execution.

Skilled in behaviour change management.

Able to perform under pressure to meet deadlines.

Strong interpersonal and influencing skills and the ability to inspire those around you.

Fluent English language knowledge.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



