Job summary

As a Maintenance Engineer(ME) you will serve as the primary point of contact for area/unit equipment issues, including troubleshooting and routine maintenance job notes. ME will interact with the Maintenance Superintendents, Maintenance Supervisors, Maintenance Planners, Operations Superintendent, Operations Specialists and Process Engineers for day to day mechanical integrity and reliability issues. They will collaborate with the Reliability Engineers (RE) to provide inputs into the long term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. will also work with the SME and Integrity teams to solve technical issues of greater depth and to insure the adequacy of proposed maintenance scope.

Primary responsibilities and tasks expected from role:



Routine Maintenance



Primary technical contact for day to day maintenance and operational issues related to equipment reliability, unit availability and mechanical integrity.

Provide technical troubleshooting assistance of equipment issues.

Participates unit HAZOP’s and MOC’s. Initiates and completes MOCs for mechanical changes.

Responsible for design, review and approval of temporary repairs.

Provides input into work prioritization.

Notifies RE of repeat failures and re-occurring reliability issues.

Initial contract for review of Safe Design Limit (SDL) exceedances.

Responsible for discipline engineering required for the maintenance planners and supervisors. (non-project)

Responsible for job note development and delivery.

Procurement of replacement in kind engineered equipment and components.

Responsible for review and approval of engineering drawings for replacement in kind fabricated equipment.

Reviews and approves material selection for non-engineered components as appropriate.

Responsible for engineered documents in support of maintenance work processes; to include:

Equipment Inspection & Testing Variances

UG Excavation Packages

Hot Tap Forms

RV Initiation of Revision (IOR)

Providing input into the yearly maintenance budget based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.



Responsible for engineering data management for routine maintenance.

Unit Reliability



Responsible to support reliability initiatives impacting day to day maintenance.

Understand equipment criticalities and status of un-spared critical equipment.

Understand and provide guidance when vital on operational risks in regard to un-spared equipment.

Understand short-term and long-term cost drivers, reliability, availability, mechanical integrity risks and develop mitigation plans.

Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing guidance to the following items.

Provide guidance into the Unit Asset Strategy

Understands the damage mechanisms and corrosion areas of concern on the units.

Involves Reliability Engineer to support bad actors and other significant reliability risks

Outages



Provide recommended maintenance scope for outages.

Provide recommendations to worklist development for reliability and mechanical integrity scope

Provide technical support for outage execution as required.

CE TARs



Provides “Area Influence” (ownership and direction) related to discipline engineering for cycle Ending (CE) TARs.

Key contributor to repair versus replacement options.

Provides input and direction to key job notes that need unit e

About you



A Mechanical Engineering Degree and relevant knowledge and experience to refinery equipment is preferred for this role, however a bachelor’s degree in Engineering and a minimum 5 years of relevant experience is the requirement.



Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.