Job summary

.

The Maintenance Engineer for New Projects creates and manages reliability and maintenance models and provides maintenance and reliability input for early stage projects in bp to help us ensure future reliability in our facilities and minimize future maintenance.



Key Accountabilities:

Overall ownership for the development of maintenance programs for new projects.

Develop and update Reliability, Availability, Maintainability Models to simulate the performance of future projects. Agree the input data and assumptions of these models with key stakeholders. Merge the results of these models with the maintenance model to understand the relative impacts of maintenance on reliability and vice-versa.

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, utilizing Equipment Strategies and FMECA techniques. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including equipment criticality reviews, condition-based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, Maintenance Outage Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing

Provide input to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment. Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding.

Develop life cycle cost estimates for all equipment.

Supports squad lead in resource planning, execution of process improvements, integration with customers and stakeholders and delivering special projects.

Chartered Engineer or other relevant Professional qualification

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Experience in maintenance or reliability engineering

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, stakeholders and project contractors / suppliers.

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project and operations teams.

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.