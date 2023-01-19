Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for execution of engineered maintenance activity at the terminal, following relevant project process from concept to execution, commissioning, and handover to operations.

All activities must adhere to the bp Capital Value Process (CVP) and ensure compliance with current legislation and bp company policy.

The role is key to the safe and reliable operation of the terminal, and to ensuring the terminal assets are fit for purpose

Location for the role will be divided between Hemel Hempstead Terminal, Isle of Grain and Hamble. Role requires frequent travels between three terminal locations.

Key responsibilities

Develop the medium to long term (3-5 yrs) lookahead with cost, time and resource plans, and to prepare suitable metrics and reporting to monitor progress against the planned objectives, goals and strategies

Develop year ahead cost schedule

Manage site Revex (and some Capex) engineered maintenance projects in accordance with bp projects processes and eMoC

Provide technical support to the terminal maintenance and operations teams, liaising with the Facility Engineer

Contractor management and performance, ensure goods, equipment and services meet the contractual requirements and that appropriate QA/QC requirements and documentation are delivered

Develop longer term engineered solutions

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Proven experience and excellent knowledge of the equipment processes and standards employed in the oil storage and distribution sector.

Project Management experience, administrative and organisation skills

Trained and experienced with Control of Work and Permit To Work systems, confined space entry and working at height

IT Skills Certification particularly in MS Applications (Spreadsheets, Word and PowerPoint)

Thorough understanding of industry related risks (safety and business) and able to relate to specific legislation.

Thorough grasp of principals and application of Maintenance / Asset Management techniques such as RCM, CBM, RBM and FMECA.

Significant and demonstrable experience with CMMS ideally in Frontline/Shire Systems, Maximo or SAP PM

HAZOP / LOPA / Risk Assessment and Root Cause Analysis

Influencing, motivating, facilitation, coaching and mentoring skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!