We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We have We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team in Frontignan and advance your career as a/an



Maintenance Engineer



In this role You will:

Identify legal and regulatory and BP requirements applicable to the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, start-up and handover of the project facilities

Document the project objectives in a statement of requirements and have them agreed by the identified gatekeeper

Develop and implement a documented project execution plan which covers concept selection through to handover.

Implement and maintain a comprehensive quality assurance/quality control process for project design, procurement, construction, commissioning, start up and handover.

Integrate operations, maintenance, HSSE and, where applicable, marine expertise during concept selection, definition of engineering scope, design, construction, commissioning and handover of facilities.

Identify and assess the risks associated with the project interfaces to existing operations and implement plans to manage the identified risks

Conduct documented HSSE reviews, pre start-up safety reviews and operational readiness reviews for projects, including projects on existing facilities, and close out agreed actions

Establish the basis of design following BP requirements and considering new technology, business requirements, performance improvement, normal and abnormal operating conditions, start-up, shutdown, ramp-up, turndown and decommissioning

Procure and construct plant and assets in accordance with the design

Manage and control deviations from design standards, Entity practices and procedures through the deviation process

Provide site support and construction supervision throughout the execution phase

Develop and implement a commissioning, start-up, handover and operating plan including a post start-up review to confirm that construction is in accordance with design, all required verification testing is complete and all deviation and MoC actions are complete

Lead Terminal specific Post Project Reviews; communicate learnings to the Project Manager

Ensure that all goods, equipment and services provided by suppliers, contractors and other parties meet contractual and BP requirements

We have the following requirements:

University degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body

Trained and experienced with Control of Work and Permit To Work systems, confined space entry and working at height

Excellent knowledge of the equipment processes and standards employed in the oil storage and distribution sector.

Thorough understanding of industry related risks (safety and business) and able to relate to specific legislation.

Thorough grasp of principals and application of Maintenance / Asset Management techniques such as RCM, CBM, RBM and FMECA.

Significant and demonstrable experience with CMMS ideally in Frontline/Shire Systems, Maximo or SAP PM

HAZOP / LOPA / Risk Assessment and Root Cause Analysis

High level of administrative and organizational skills

Influencing, motivating, facilitating, coaching and mentoring skills

Ability to build positive working relationships at all levels within the organisation and with external contacts

Good level of financial understanding and business acumen

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Native French and fluent English language skills are required

