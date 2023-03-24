Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join bp to create and manage reliability and maintenance models?

We are looking for Maintenance Engineer for New Projects to join our team!

The successful candidate will provide maintenance and reliability input for early-stage projects in bp to help us ensure future reliability in our facilities and minimize future maintenance.



Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

In our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Overall ownership for the development of maintenance programs for the projects

Develop and update Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM) Models to simulate the performance of future projects

Agree the input data and assumptions of these models with key stakeholders. Merge the results of the models with the maintenance model to understand the relative impacts of maintenance on reliability and vice-versa

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, applying Equipment Strategies and FMECA techniques

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including equipment criticality reviews, condition-based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, Maintenance Outage Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing

Provide recommendations to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment

Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding

Develop life cycle cost estimates for all equipment

Support squad lead in resource planning, execution of process improvements, integration with customers and stakeholders and delivering special projects

In this role, we have the following requirements

Essential Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Essential Experience:

Solid experience in maintenance or reliability engineering

Excellent facilitation and organizational skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, stakeholders and project contractors / suppliers

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills while working in multidiscipline environment and communicating at all levels

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team

It would be nice if you have:

Chartered Engineer or other relevant Professional qualification

Experience creating RAM models using dedicated software and equipment maintenance programs

Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM)

Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes

Experience with OnePM maintenance build software

Experience working on an operating site