Team member of Refining Maintenance Build East within Solutions supporting the European Refineries.
We will centralize the development of maintenance builds for new projects and support the optimization of these through the ownership of the global equipment strategies.
The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for providing maintenance expertise to Projects or Operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role executes the development and delivery of the Reliability and Maintenance Build program.