Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Team member of Refining Maintenance Build East within Solutions supporting the European Refineries.

We will centralize the development of maintenance builds for new projects and support the optimization of these through the ownership of the global equipment strategies.



The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for providing maintenance expertise to Projects or Operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role executes the development and delivery of the Reliability and Maintenance Build program.

Maintenance Engineer – Refining Maintenance Build East

In this role You will:

Overall ownership for the development and deployment of maintenance builds for new projects

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, applying Equipment Strategies. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including: equipment criticality reviews, condition based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, TAR Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing

Provide guidance to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment in time for issue of purchase orders. Apply spares analysis to resolve the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding. Ensure accurate and complete data for spare parts within the CMMS and the purchasing system.

Complete criticality assessment in order to derive a criticality rating for systems and equipment within the facility

Safety/Environmental Critical Equipment and Production/Business Critical Equipment is clearly defined and documented

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English (Dutch/German is preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area. (mechanical/ process/chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)

5 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance

Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM)

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, stakeholders and project contractors /suppliers

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate efficiently with all levels of the project and operations teams

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team

Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures

Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes would be an advantage

Experience with SAP PM is a plus

Why join us

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits