Maintenance Engineer

Responsible for supporting the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.
Job Summary
Lead the safe and efficient execution of maintenance activity in consistency to bp global Work Management and Activity Integration processes with a emphasis on execution readiness and right first time execution. Ensure work planning is completed to a high standard and seek feedback from key partners both onshore and offshore.
Conduct maintenance of plant equipment and facility including utility, support production operation to reach high efficiency.
Implement maintenance work order and provide technical support for critical equipment to ensure equipment reliability and integrity with safe and reliable plant operation.
Role Purpose
Responsible for HSSE in plant maintenance activities and fully compliance to BP/ Castrol HSSE standards.
Support plant production activities.
To act as mechanical specialist in operation and modification.
Work with maintenance supervisor to develop maintenance procedures/WI/SOP according to department function and objectives. Ensure procedures and work instructions are adequate and correct regarding mechanical aspects as needed
Carry out plant equipment inspection & PM plan by following BP/Castrol PM strategy to reduce breakdown maintenance and improve equipment reliability.
Implement safety critical and quality critical equipment inspection by strictly following the plan, no any overdue to ensure inspected as schedule.
Make sure all plant mechanical equipment in safe working condition while machine unplanned breakdown and conduct breakdown maintenance activities to recover equipment on timely manner to limit effect of production.
To fix and repair mechanical equipment fault, liaise with equipment supplier and manufacturer, and provide support for other equipment fault.
Record machine performance data and cooperate with maintenance supervisor to undertake analysis of plant breakdown maintenance with production and maintenance teams to decrease equipment downtime.
To innovate and drive utility utilization saving initiatives at plant for energy savings and to reduce cost.
Forecast requirements and apply replenishment of spare parts to ensure adequate spare parts availability, keep inventory to an optimum level.
Continually improve mentality to improve equipment efficiency with cost effective manner.
Participate with TPM program to prompt TMP mentality at maintenance and production team to improve equipment reliability.
Handle other activities from maintenance supervisor
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or related subject areas.
More than 3 years of plant experience in construction, mechanical, filling line maintenance or similar.
Standout colleague with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures
Willing to learn and show initiatives for self-improvements.
English ability in reading, writing and speaking.
Extensive practical experience in equipment maintenance
Logical thinking, highly organized and problem-solving ability.
Motivated self-starter.
Effectively prioritize work and handle multiple tasks at the same time.
Works well under high pressure situations.
Skilful at maintenance of equipment such as tanks, piping, valves, pumps, air compressors, steam system, civil infrastructure, water supply and drainage etc.
Familiarity with industrial and Chinese national codes and standards.