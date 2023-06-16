Maintenance Engineer – Hydrogen Projects

The Maintenance Engineer for Hydrogen Projects creates and manages reliability and maintenance models and provides maintenance and reliability input for early stage Hydrogen projects in bp to help us ensure future reliability in our facilities and minimize future maintenance.
Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Overall ownership for the development of maintenance programs for Hydrogen projects.
Develop and update Reliability, Availability, Maintainability Models to simulate the performance of future Hydrogen projects.
Agree the input data and assumptions of these models with key stakeholders.
Merge the results of these models with the maintenance model to understand the relative impacts of maintenance on reliability and vice-versa.
Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, utilizing Equipment Strategies and FMECA techniques.
The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.
Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including equipment criticality reviews, condition-based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, Maintenance Outage Strategy, standardization, and major component selection based on life cycle costing.
Provide input to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment.
Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding.
Develop life cycle cost estimates for all equipment.
Supports squad lead in resource planning, execution of process improvements, integration with customers and stakeholders and delivering special projects.
Engineering or relevant science degree
Chartered Engineer or other relevant Professional qualification
The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.
Experience in maintenance or reliability engineering
Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, stakeholders and project contractors / suppliers.
Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project and operations teams.
Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.
Experience creating Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM) models using dedicated software.
Experience creating equipment maintenance programs.
Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM).
Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes.
Experience with OnePM maintenance build software.
Experience working on an operating site.
This role will be located at one of bp’s European Refineries (Rotterdam, Lingen, Gelsenkircken, Castellon)
Due to the nature of this global role supporting multiple projects around the world, up to 20% travel will be required.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
