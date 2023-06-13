Maintenance Engineer

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems in line with high HSSE standards, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

To manage and supervise maintenance service primarily to Production and a secondary service to all facilities.

To be accountable for the attainment of production and maintenance KPIs.

To meet the CR objective and sales requirement in compliance with ISO standard.

To reduce machine downtime and lost machine run efficiency to meet KPI targets. Conform to the ‘lost capacity/downtime’ management systems for investigation, action and reporting requirements.

Manage and ensure the execution of repair and modification work request in optimum response time related to priority.

Responsible for report variances to planned work assignment.

Responsible for preparation of the annual PM and Calibration master plan, as assigned.

Manage and ensure execution of preventive maintenance and calibration works as agreed plan. Coordinate contractor as required.

Execute planned maintenance, as assigned to ensure machine availability as per the Production Schedule.

Continuous improvement of machine uptime efficiency and line crewing productivity, in the production area, including the execution and follow up of solutions to non-conformances.

Ensure all weekly/monthly reporting requirements are completed on time.

Conform to and maintain the maintenance management and control system documentation to ISO standard.

Maintain machine histories: calibration, downtime, cost of repair etc. Prepare summary of machine maintenance.

Complete work instructions and procedures as directed. Review, sign off and liaise with QA to ensure documentation of work instructions and procedures meet ISO standard.

Train and audit line/machine Operators in the performance of basic preventative maintenance work, as directed.

Provide accessible appropriate tools for the Operators to perform PM work, as required.

Maintain a history of contractors to ensure service standard and optimal response time.

Provide training to production staff, as directed. Undertake training, as directed. Provide OTJ training and new staff orientation, as assigned.

Conform to spare parts and spare part inventory management system and documentation control.

Prepare and issue indirect material purchase request to Supply and Planning, as required in accordance with authorization procedure.

Responsible for maintenance of asset list of spare parts and tools.

Conform to HSSE requirements, policy and regulation.

To comply with environmental policies and other documentation rules and regulations in order to align with company quality and environmental management program.

To carry out equipment inspection, maintenance and tracking record according to IM operational control.

To report any defect may cause equipment failure.

To carry out and control 3rd party who handle task for GSC in order to complete compliance task according to HSSE legal requirement.

Supporting and reporting non-compliance matter.

Act as project engineer for design engineering projects, and in ongoing facility operation, acting as project controller to ensure operation of assets within safe operating and safe design limits, and ensuring inspection and maintenance of facility assets to meet all applicable BP Group Defined Practices and BP Operating Management System requirements.

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as BP Job Representative for Engineering and Maintenance contracts. Liaise and communicate with the Contractor’s Job Representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify that hazards are identified, and controls are implemented, and conduct inspections & audits of the contract work.

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.