Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Are you ready for joining bp and help us to manage TJ plant maintenance activities such as preventive maintenance, breakdown maintenance and utility system to support production operation to reach high efficiency?

We are looking for role of maintenance engineer and offering fantastic opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team.

You will become an important part of normal plant operation and will support Castrol Tianjin plant from commissioning, looking at TJ plant maintenance activities, contractor activities supervising and support Capex project implementation etc.

In this position you will be responsible for below objectives:

TJ plant maintenance activities, ensure maintenance activity in line with legal requirement and company HSSE requirement.

Complete maintenance work order and provide technical support for critical equipment to ensure equipment reliability and integrity with safe and reliable plant operation.

Utility and facility management.

Support plant Capex project implementation.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for HSSE in plant maintenance activities and fully compliance to BP/ Castrol HSSE standards.

Support plant production activities.

Work with maintenance team to develop maintenance procedures/WI/SOP according to department function and objectives. Ensure procedures and work instructions are adequate and correct regarding mechanical aspects as needed

Carry out plant equipment inspection & PM plan by following BP/Castrol PM strategy to reduce breakdown maintenance and improve equipment reliability.

Make sure all plant equipment in safe working condition while machine unplanned breakdown and conduct breakdown maintenance activities to recover equipment on timely manner to limit effect of production.

To innovate and drive utility utilization saving initiatives at plant for energy savings and to reduce cost.

Forecast requirements and apply replenishment of spare parts to ensure adequate spare parts availability, keep inventory to an optimum level.

Continually improve mindset to improve equipment efficiency with cost effective manner.

Participate with TPM program to prompt TPM mindset at maintenance and production team to improve equipment reliability.

Requirements:

Bachelor degree in mechanical engineering or related disciplines.

Skillful at management and maintenance of equipment such as tanks, piping, valves, pumps, air compressors, steam system, civil infrastructure, water supply and drainage, filling line equipment etc. is plus

Good communicator and team player with ability and willingness to work closely with others.

Demonstrate ability to manage multiple activities concurrently

Knowledge of MS Project, MS Office specifically Excel.

Proficient English in reading and writing.

Organized and problem solving ability.

Effectively prioritize work and handle multiple tasks at the same time.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



