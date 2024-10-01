This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for managing the maintenance team through coaching, support and follow-up, as well as coordinating periodical maintenance and urgent repairs.

The role is responsible for executing the maintenance of assets such as filling lines, buildings, equipment, construction, tanks, jetty, pipelines, etc.

The role will support Maintenance Planner and Reliability Coordinator in developing an annual maintenance plan and executes this plan by liaising with all internal and external stakeholders.

Work Location is Gemlik

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

In this role you will (be):

The Maintenance Engineer manages a team of technicians

Acts as a central point of contact between Maintenance Crew, Maintenance Planner, Reliability Coordinator, Maintenance Manager and other departmants for the daily maintenance tasks and thus ensures continuous improvement in the relationship between maintenance and other departments.

Manage day-to-day maintenance activities, prioritise and ensure equipment remains available for production. In additional, the role provides input for prediodical maintenance plan and predictive maintenance plan and explains his team's points of attention.

In the event of large, sudden breakdowns (technical breakdowns), the role is responsible for providing a short-term solution as quickly as possible. These complex problems require an analytical mind that switches quickly.

Coordination of support from relevant companies, if necessary, to respond to any machine and equipment malfunctions and to solve the problems.

Role always focuses on the HSSE-Q procedures (LSRs, CoW-Work Permits, HITRA etc) and therefore acts as a safety and quality leader. In addition, he has input on the quality of contractor work to the Maintenance Manager for annual evaluation of contractors.

Taking actions to convert as much corrective maintenance (issues, malfunctions) as possible into predictive and preventive maintenance.

The Maintenance Engineer is analytical and leads or participates in root cause analyses (RCA) in order to tackle the root cause of issues and offer a sustainable solution. In this way, recurring problems are avoided. In doing so, he reaches out to internal and external stakeholders.

The role supports Maintenance Planner and provides input for drawing up a schedule for maintenance tasks (weekly): estimating the necessary resources and the time that the realization of a work or project will take.

Requests, determines and develops the most effective and efficient working methods, including together with the Maintenance Planner, Reliability Coordinator and Maintenance Engineer (determining required hours, drawing up operating sequences, drawing up work instructions).

Planning of maintenance works with the Maintenance Planner and Reliability Coordinator for all assets which need preventive mainteance. Following this plan for its implementation.

Following the Ultimo (engineering asset management program) program where maintenance work is planned and controlled, ensuring the implementation of the program suitably with other maintenance staff.

Following periodic maintenance and calibration of all critical equipment and devices on the site.

Granting work permits related to the maintenance group in accordance with RAT, when required necessary risk assessments to be conducted.

Having comprehensive knowledge of COW policy(control of work) and taking active role as area authority, performing authority, lifting coordinator, ground disturbance coordinator, etc.

Engineer shall be responsible of reviewing mainteanance procedures and instructions then updating them accodingly. He shall support Maintenance Manager to create new procedures and HITRAs for maintenance activities.

To fulfill WWC(working with contractors) procedures contact with contractors.

Performing contractor evaluations/audits to understand whether they will comply with bp/Castrol expectations in performing safe & reliable operations. Coordinating and reviewing contracts with suppliers.

Education & Experience:

Mandatory

Min. 3 years relevant working experience in maintenance.

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Electric, Electronic, Electric-Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering

Good interpersonal skills and verbal and written communication skills

Excellent self-motivation, organizational and prioritization skills

Working with flexible working hours especially weekend overtimes

Desirable

Oil/gas industry experience is preferred.

Supply Chain experience.

Knowledge about Sensors, PLC and Automation/Communications of Devices Areas.

Knowledge about industrial robots.

Competencies

- System Thinking

- Execution Capability

- Balances Immediate and Long-term Priorities

- Drives Innovative Business Improvements

- Delivers Results

- Imports and Exports Good Ideas

- Develops and Inspires Others

- HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) Management

- Process and Quality Improvement

- Customer focus

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Management skills about blue collar staff in addition to white collar staff.

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Knowledge of industrial relations

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

Knowledge of software programming

SAP experience is preferred

Result oriented

Languages Needed:

English – Min Intermediate, Preferably Fluent

Turkish - Fluent



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.