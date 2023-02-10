Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Engineer – Central (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Lower Saxony - Lingen, Germany - North Rhine-Westphalia - Gelsenkirchen, Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery, Spain - Valencian Community - Castellón
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Yes - including international/expat
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 134376BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

to join our team in Lingen/Gelsenkirchen (D), Castellón (E) or Rotterdam (NL)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for providing maintenance expertise to Projects or Operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role executes the development and delivery of the Reliability and Maintenance Build program.

Your tasks:

  • Overall ownership for the development and deployment of maintenance builds for new projects.
  • Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, utilizing Equipment Strategies. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.
  • Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including: equipment criticality reviews, condition based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, TAR Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing
  • Provide input to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment in time for issue of purchase orders. Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding. Ensure accurate and complete data for spare parts within the CMMS and the purchasing system.
  • Complete criticality assessment in order to derive a criticality rating for systems and equipment within the facility.
  • Safety/Environmental Critical Equipment and Production/Business Critical Equipment is clearly defined and documented.

Our requirements:

  • Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)
  • Chartered Engineer, PE, and/or CRMP desirable but not required
  • 10 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment
  • Familiar with the application of reliability tools, e.g., Vulnerability Studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, statistical analysis, etc
  • Experienced in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognized methods
  • Familiar with modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices and health monitoring techniques
  • Experienced in optimizing equipment maintenance strategies based on risk
  • Knowledge and experience relevant to refining equipment or production equipment.
  • Excellent communication skills with experience in facilitation of workshops at a refinery or production environment
  • Ability to influence from any role to all levels of the business
  • Good capabilities to manage conflicts and reach agreements
  • Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures
  • Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm
  • Good knowledge of English (B2)
  • Good knowledge of German (B2)
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalised, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidised canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

