Maintenance Engineer – Central (m/f/d)

Job summary

to join our team in Lingen/Gelsenkirchen (D), Castellón (E) or Rotterdam (NL)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for providing maintenance expertise to Projects or Operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role executes the development and delivery of the Reliability and Maintenance Build program.



Your tasks:

The second half of the statement should describe why or the end result of the job: for example: ‘In particular, provide technical service support in the evaluation and support of new deepwater production projects and existing deepwater facilities to meet project milestones

Describe the outcome rather than method of achieving the outcome.

Always use present tense.

Use non-technical language where possible and appropriate.

Overall ownership for the development and deployment of maintenance builds for new projects.

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, utilizing Equipment Strategies. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including: equipment criticality reviews, condition based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, TAR Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing

Provide input to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment in time for issue of purchase orders. Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding. Ensure accurate and complete data for spare parts within the CMMS and the purchasing system.

Complete criticality assessment in order to derive a criticality rating for systems and equipment within the facility.

Safety/Environmental Critical Equipment and Production/Business Critical Equipment is clearly defined and documented.

Our requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)

Chartered Engineer, PE, and/or CRMP desirable but not required

10 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment

Familiar with the application of reliability tools, e.g., Vulnerability Studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, statistical analysis, etc

Experienced in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognized methods

Familiar with modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices and health monitoring techniques

Experienced in optimizing equipment maintenance strategies based on risk

Knowledge and experience relevant to refining equipment or production equipment.

Excellent communication skills with experience in facilitation of workshops at a refinery or production environment

Ability to influence from any role to all levels of the business

Good capabilities to manage conflicts and reach agreements

Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures

Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm

Good knowledge of English (B2)

Good knowledge of German (B2)