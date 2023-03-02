Maintenance Engineer – Refining Maintenance Build East (m/f/d)

Job summary

to join our team in Lingen/Gelsenkirchen (D), Castellón (E) or Rotterdam (NL)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for providing maintenance expertise to Projects or Operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. This role executes the development and delivery of the Reliability and Maintenance Build program.



Your tasks:

Overall ownership for the development and deployment of maintenance builds for new projects

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, utilizing Equipment Strategies. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including: equipment criticality reviews, condition based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of redundancy, TAR Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing

Provide input to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment in time for issue of purchase orders. Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding. Ensure accurate and complete data for spare parts within the CMMS and the purchasing system

Complete criticality assessment in order to derive a criticality rating for systems and equipment within the facility

Safety/Environmental Critical Equipment and Production/Business Critical Equipment is clearly defined and documented

Our requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)

5 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance

Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM)

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, stakeholders and project contractors/suppliers

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project and operations teams

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team

Excellent (online) team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures

Good knowledge of English, both written and spoken

Experience with maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes

Extensive experience with SAP PM

Working Knowledge of Dutch, German or Spanish