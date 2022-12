Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Maintenance Excellence & Programs Manager provides over-site and assurance that the refinery M&R teams are optimally supporting and adequately resourcing site initiatives, Maintenance Excellence and programs. Generally responsible for the evolution and management of M&R Programs that support competency development, discipline KPIs, M&R excellence and rigor. This role is additionally responsible interfacing with bpSolution, Modernization & Transformation to ensure appropriate central team resources are allocated to site and to supplement any gaps with external contractors.

This role has Asset Squad Maintenance Leads as direct reports and serves as the site SPA for the Maintenance Program Improvement and Work Preparation & Execution (WPE) to enable a High Reliability Organization (HRO).

Key Accountabilities

Essential Functions

Program Management

Themes and focus areas

§ Work Management – Operating Management System (OMS) 5.4

§ Contractor Management & Working with Contractors – OMS 2.5

§ Budget Management – OMS 8.4

§ Performance Management & Controls

§ Material Management-

§ Operating Discipline

§ CI: Plan-Do-Check-Act, Plan-Do-Check, Act…. culture

§ System & Tools to enable end-to-end workflow adherence, collaboration & value delivery

§ Build M&R organizational capability: takes time to build & prevent it to be neglected for short-term performance

Manage and resource programs

§ Environmental PMO

§ Equipment Strategies and Maintenance Build Improvements

§ Strategic and Tactical Activity Integration

§ End-to-End work processes & tools improvements

§ Mobility service improvement

§ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) preparation & implementation (eg; S4 Hana)

§ Celonis process mining & analytics

§ Simplification opportunities by improving system & tools

§ Learning & Development standard enhancement (eg; process safety & technical disciplines)

§ Oniqua Inventory Management

Collaboration and working together with ETS Program Manager and Operation Excellence Manager

Integrator and strengthen Operation & Maintenance (O&M) seamlessly

Functions as the site’s Work Management Verification SPA to Self-Verify the core meetings (weekly look back meeting, weekly schedule commitment meeting, daily work review) and monthly critical metrics insights for each of the Assets to provide an annual calibration on the health and consistency of the work process.

Capability Forum, succession planning, training program, onboarding and handover rigor for entire Department

Instrument & Electrical (I&E) Capability depth would be ideal

Strengthen I&E discipline within SLL roles in M&R for diversity of thought

Span breaker with ASMLs to provide coaching and consistency across all 8 areas to support day-to-day Refinery demand

Culture of Learning & Knowledge depth: develop training program and depth of M&R that includes onboarding, systemically learning from failure and upskilling trades & office personnel in M&R

Increase formality in Procedures compliance (PJSA, job plans, tasklists, work packs, SMI & SMP)

Increase standard with debriefs; formalize and update system & tools to capture learning (tasklist, job plans, field execution, procedures, work processes or training)

Drive M&R Vision & Mission: Vision- Recognized as a High Reliability Organization (HRO)

Mission: work safe-make equipment available & solve problems

PEOPLE: competent & safe workforce

PLANT: maximize equipment availability

PROCESS: applying structure & rigor to common work processes

PERFORMANCE: effective use of resources while optimizing cost

Participate in Learning Forum and significant investigation corrective action discussions/follow through on any M&R actions.

Essential Education

Bachelors of Engineering or Construction Management degree OR 15 years Supervision

Essential Experience

15+ years of refinery experience

Change Management

Leadership

Communication

Problem Solving

Work Process mindset and knows Refinery Operational processes