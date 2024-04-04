Maintenance Execution Team Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

We are looking for Maintenance Execution Lead to join our Production & Operations team based in Baku, Azerbaijan!

In this role you will be responsible to lead a team to deliver Reliability & Maintenance engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

This role will report to Maintenance and Reliability Discipline Manager.

The position is open only for national applications.

About the role:

In this role you will have the opportunity to:

Lead a team to deliver safe and efficient reliability and maintenance activities, implementing the plant/equipment reliability plan within area of control, supervising third party service providers as required and driving performance improvement against global reliability processes through key performance indicators, whilst managing relevant expenditure within the annual budget.

Drive safe, reliable and efficient planning of equipment maintenance, ensuring all root cause failure analyses are carried out to avoid the recurrence of equipment failures and prioritising reliability activity to focus on the most significant vulnerabilities.

Coordinate reliability analysis, identifying and handling defects and asset reliability risks that could adversely affect plant or business operations, including loss elimination, risk management and/or life cycle management.

Coordinate cross-functionally to identify and adapt best practices in reliability and maintenance and ensure alignment where possible to standardize reliability across all sites and maintenance teams, and drives continuous improvement of processes, sharing lessons learned

Effectively integrate activities for particular Asset to ensure that scope is ready for execution, POB available and SIMOPs identified within 12w timeframe

Lead a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to provide performance management, technical & career development and mentoring

About you:

Essential education:

University degree or equivalent work experience

Essential experience requirement:

Minimum 5 years of field experience on maintenance and inspection activities preferably with some years in a supervision position

Experience working with contractor organizations

Knowledge of Maintenance Management systems

Skills and awareness of behaviour change management

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Desirable skills:

Driving and implementation of Agility approach and solutions

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.