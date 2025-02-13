Job summary

Job Purpose:

Maintenance Executive report directly to Engineering Manager and responsible to support the plant’s operation on all works related to maintenance work, troubleshooting, calibration, upgradation and HSSE compliance. He / she shall cover the scheduled maintenance & repair of all rotating and static equipment’s, coordinate works for shutdown, MOC and LOTO with other sections to ensure safe and continuous smooth operation and maintaining records on equipment breakdown and propose corrective actions. The incumbent ensures highest safety, quality, efficiency, and housekeeping is attained for maintenance activity to meet all the requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

This role will be lead for rotating equipment’s which involve blending, filling, fire protection, hot oil system, loading/unloading area and others.

Key member to support Integrity Management (IM) and ensure critical assets are fit for operation (hot oil system, stack monitoring, hot oil pumps, fire protection pumps).

Responsible for planned & unplanned maintenance & repair of equipment/system in compliance of HSSE guidelines and procedures.

To develop critical equipment spare part list, ensure necessary critical spare parts are available in the technical store.

Maintaining records on equipment breakdowns. Provide analysis on breakdown frequency and propose corrective measures to minimize downtime.

To ensure that daily checklist, weekly checklist and monthly checklist are carry out as per plan.

To lead the factory capital project planning, execution, commissioning & testing.

To involve & support plant Mega project activities which related to maintenance.

To involve & support plant’s Continuous Improvement projects and initiatives.

Ensure the compliance of the Operating Management System (OMS), Control of Work (COW), Compliance Management System (CMS) and Integrity Management (IM) are strictly adhered to and applies to all BP Employee and contractors working on site and covers all the work activities and operations that carry out on the site.

Enforce quality control/safe working operation by enforcement of relevant procedure.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering OR more than 15 Years’ Experience in the Related Maintenance Field.

5 to 8 years experienced on carrying out rotating equipment servicing & plant maintenance activities.

Understand the requirements of HSSE pertaining to fieldwork and able to carry out the TRA & FMEA for new operation / process.

Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949

Understanding the requirement of HSSE pertaining to field work

