Maintenance Executive

  • Location Malaysia - Pelabuhan Klang
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ090956
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Engineering Group


Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Maintenance Executive report directly to Engineering Manager and responsible to support the plant’s operation on all works related to maintenance work, troubleshooting, calibration, upgradation and HSSE compliance. He / she shall cover the scheduled maintenance & repair of all rotating and static equipment’s, coordinate works for shutdown, MOC and LOTO with other sections to ensure safe and continuous smooth operation and maintaining records on equipment breakdown and propose corrective actions. The incumbent ensures highest safety, quality, efficiency, and housekeeping is attained for maintenance activity to meet all the requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

  • This role will be lead for rotating equipment’s which involve blending, filling, fire protection, hot oil system, loading/unloading area and others.
  • Key  member  to  support  Integrity  Management  (IM)  and  ensure  critical  assets  are  fit  for operation (hot oil system, stack monitoring, hot oil pumps, fire protection pumps).
  • Responsible  for  planned  &  unplanned  maintenance  &  repair  of  equipment/system  in compliance of HSSE guidelines and procedures.
  • To  develop  critical  equipment  spare  part  list,  ensure  necessary  critical  spare  parts  are available in the technical store.
  • Maintaining records on equipment breakdowns. Provide analysis on breakdown frequency and propose corrective measures to minimize downtime.
  • To ensure that daily checklist, weekly checklist and monthly checklist are carry out as per plan.
  • To lead the factory capital project planning, execution, commissioning & testing.
  • To involve & support plant Mega project activities which related to maintenance.
  • To involve & support plant’s Continuous Improvement projects and initiatives.
  • Ensure  the  compliance  of  the  Operating  Management  System  (OMS),  Control  of  Work (COW),  Compliance  Management  System  (CMS)  and  Integrity  Management  (IM)  are strictly  adhered  to  and  applies  to  all  BP  Employee  and  contractors  working  on  site  and covers all the work activities and operations that carry out on the site.
  • Enforce quality control/safe working operation by enforcement of relevant procedure.

Key Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering OR more than 15 Years’ Experience in the Related Maintenance Field.
  • 5 to 8 years experienced on carrying out rotating equipment servicing & plant maintenance activities.
  • Understand the requirements of HSSE pertaining to fieldwork and able to carry out the TRA & FMEA for new operation / process.
  • Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949
  • Understanding the requirement of HSSE pertaining to field work

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

 We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

