Maintenance Intern

The Cherry Point Refinery is currently accepting applications for Machine Shop Intern. The Machine Shop Intern will assist with maintenance work supporting production of diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and biofuels.
The internship is a hands-on opportunity to learn real-world maintenance craft skills in a dynamic and supportive work environment.
Starting pay is $25/hr
The internship position starts 07/08/2024 and ends 08/29/2024.
Work schedule is four 10-hour days (M-Th)
The Machine Shop Intern works alongside Machine Shop Technicians maintaining and repairing pumps, steam turbines, compressors, motors, and other industrial equipment.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.