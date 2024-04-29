Maintenance Intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Cherry Point Refinery is currently accepting applications for Machine Shop Intern. The Machine Shop Intern will assist with maintenance work supporting production of diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and biofuels.

The internship is a hands-on opportunity to learn real-world maintenance craft skills in a dynamic and supportive work environment.

Starting pay is $25/hr

The internship position starts 07/08/2024 and ends 08/29/2024.

Work schedule is four 10-hour days (M-Th)

The Machine Shop Intern works alongside Machine Shop Technicians maintaining and repairing pumps, steam turbines, compressors, motors, and other industrial equipment.



Duties may include:

Set up and operation of machine shop equipment such as lathes, mills, and drill presses.

General mechanical work, precision measurement and troubleshooting

Disassembly and repair of pumps, turbines, bearings, and mechanical seals

Tooling preparation, parts identification and job clean up.



Minimum requirements:

Age 18 or over

High School Diploma or equivalent

Currently enrolled in trade school, technical school, or other continuing education program.

Ability to follow work safety requirements and procedures.

Successful candidates will need to obtain TWIC (Transportation Worker Identification Card).



Desirable qualifications and experience:

Interest in troubleshooting and repairing a variety of rotating/mechanical equipment.

Experience in general mechanical repair.

Experience working in a team environment.

Military experience.



Physical requirements:

Safely work in and out of doors and in changing weather conditions

Stand, walk, lift and carry (up to 30-pounds); bend, stoop, twist, reach, stretch, push, pull, drag (up to 50-yards), balance, kneel, crawl, use of hands and feet.

Climb ladders and stairs.

Work in high places and withstand heights.

Wear protective equipment as required including FRC coveralls, ear protection, half and full-face respirators, steel toe footwear.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.