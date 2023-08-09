Maintenance Leadership

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to support standardisation and consistency of processes and provide guidance on the best approach for improving reliability performance to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to support standardisation and consistency of processes and provide guidance on the best approach for improving reliability performance to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Job Description:

About the role

Maintenance Squad Lead roles focus on effective delivery of maintenance activity which underpins business safety and reliability targets.

The role will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement in service of delivering target reliability and safety performance through working closely with:

Onshore area leader teams

Offshore area leadership teams

bp Solutions and Digital enablers

Accountabilities

Leading a squad of maintenance specialists, planners, scheduler, and operations specialists in an agile format

Accountability for maintenance plan delivery in service of target safety and reliability performance

Maintenance of backlog management

Maintenance of cost management

Experience & Qualifications

Track record of delivery in supporting the preparation and execution of activity in the field, based on the Work Management Activity Integration workflows

Experienced in the application and use of SAP and Primavera

Experienced in cost management

Experienced in leading teams and developing organizational capability

Degree qualification not essential

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

