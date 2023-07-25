Maintenance Manager Lingen Refinery (m/f/d), Full-time

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade F Responsible for managing a team or organisation and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



How you can help shape the future:

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

The Maintenance and Reliability Manager is responsible for managing a team or organization to deliver Reliability & Maintenance engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection, turnarounds and recommendation of technical solutions and technology developments and leadership of engineering studies, risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC) efforts, contributing to the strategic development (long-term improvement) of the discipline and implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.

Your key accountabilities:

Manages the delivery of Reliability & Maintenance engineering support, ensuring technical practices are up to date, practical, pragmatic, and aligned to industry requirements, and assists in communicating and maintaining the business's technical practices and tools to verify consistent application.

Advises on tasks involving design philosophy, scope definition, equipment specification, engineering calculations, construction, commissioning, and start-up, along with ongoing operations and a broad range of activities from short-term maintenance execution to long-term management of site infrastructure and identifying and managing asset reliability risks.

Coordinates the timely response to incidents and emerging issues and supports the delivery and verification of operational readiness activities, prioritizing and performance managing centralized Reliability & Maintenance engineering activities and providing engineering integrity assurance.

Promotes and delivers simple and efficient ways of working and leveraging stakeholder networks to drive continuous improvement, knowledge sharing and application of technical practices.

Coordinates the provision of informed recommendations on technical solutions for issues relating to Reliability & Maintenance engineering, employing risk management techniques on higher-risk technical issues, and advising on Management of Change (MoC) efforts where applicable.

Oversee maintenance contracts & contractor management.

Lead interface for bps, M&R and ETS engineering support.

Manages a team of four direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. · In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

University degree (completed; e.g. Master in Engineering)

+10 years of professional experience (refinery, petrochemical, chemical industry, manufacturing, etc.)

Mastery and demonstrable delivery of Change-, Transformation- and Modernisation-Management

Strong interface management and communication skills

Very strong in Project Management, Stakeholder Management and Leadership

Portfolio management experience

Significant understanding of Maintenance processes and practices

Agility

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

#lifeatbp



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



