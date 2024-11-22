Maintenance Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Castrol BTR facility operates 2 workstreams of Maintenance teams. Operational Maintenance, which is responsible for production and process equipment daily calls and AM program; and Facilities Maintenance, which leads larger scale plant infrastructure, rebuilds, E&I infrastructure, and the plant PM program.

The MTL will have accountability for the non-operations maintenance workstream (while supporting operations maintenance as needed) the MTL will maintain facility, electrical, mechanical, automation, process, and utility systems at the plant. The MTL will lead all aspects of the maintenance department, the storeroom and work with operations and engineering to improve operational reliability through down time elimination and preventive maintenance program principles and support business performance objectives.

Lead and implement work management processes and prioritization of all maintenance activities. Lead department of maintenance crafts, operations to manage effective downtime elimination to meet the daily needs plant operations and customer delivery.

Deliver the safety critical Preventive maintenance program for all process, utility, electrical and packaging equipment, ensuring all events are accurately performed and documented.

Accountable for all facility maintenance execution and corrective activities in support of Baton Rouge Operations, inclusive of HSSE and Cost performance.

Coordinates all downtime and reliability data to help quantify equipment availability. Help use the reliability data to identify large scale changes that need to be performed.

Handles data for performance standards using CMMS system and associated reporting tools. Analyzes and reports KPI data for equipment performance to identify improvement opportunities and deploys resources accordingly.

Manages the maintenance budget for the facilities to plan.

Provides leadership, direction, and technical support as well as creating a learning environment where everyone’s opinions are valued for a team of three Maintenance Technicians.

Develops a “customer Service” mind set within the team.

Ensures the team is provide the adequate training to successful carry out their roles.

Lead and support scheduling requirements including the daily and weekly activity schedules for Preventative maintenance execution. Communicates maintenance status and scheduled activities with plant leadership.

Embed a culture of operating methodologies, safety leadership principles, and quality assurance.

Provide oversight and ownership of on-site stores operation & material stocking strategy, inventory management, and material receipts to ensure critical spare availability to support facility uptime and minimize downtime. Controls expenditures for parts, supplies, and services.

Effectively manage field execution and alignment with Management of Change (MOC) policy.

Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned into all maintenance activities.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering related field or 10 years of equivalent experience.

10+ years related CPG/Chemical/Oil/Gas/Manufacturing experience required.

5+ years maintenance leadership experience in CPG, Chemical or oil/gas industry Experience with contractor management required.

Experience with CMMS system (SAP/Maximo/Ultimo)

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Strong analytical ability, problem solving and decision making skills.

Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution.

Must have supervisory experience.

Must have demonstrated mechanical / technical expertise and problem-solving skills.

Must have experience with specialty chemicals blending / fluid handling / mixing.

Must have a strong computer skills.

Must have demonstrated safety Leadership

Should have a solid understanding of instrumentation and process control systems.

Knowledge of appropriations request process

4+ years in an oil & gas, chemical or pharmaceutical facility and processing environment.

CPG/Packaging equipment experience.

PLC/DCS systems experience.

Electrical systems experience.

Experience managing a maintenance budget activity to plan.

Experience managing maintenance contractor management metrics.

Experience meeting customer service metrics (PM completion and effectiveness, proactive maintenance %).

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



