Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

bp pulse is going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.​ We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. ​ YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV (Electrical Vehicle) experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Maintenance Partner Manager_ IRVE _EV charging network

Maintenance Partner Manager will lead inspection and maintenance across bp pulse France charging network.

In this role You will:

Work with Operations Manager to apply maintenance and reliability standard processes across the business.

Lay foundation : execute and continuously improve bp pulse operations standard in France. Be in the pilot seat for national Operations & Maintenance competence center development physically and digitally.

: execute and continuously improve bp pulse operations standard in France. Be in the pilot seat for national Operations & Maintenance competence center development physically and digitally. Develop partnership with our O&M suppliers, specific work order planning (work scheme, labours, spare parts and tools etc.) for assigned maintenance tasks; and follow work order process effectively and strictly from notification till completion of work with proper documentation of maintenance history and report, to ensure safety, efficient, quality and priority are met.

Build capability : Lead and continuously develop a high-performance O&M optimization and performance management team (inl. Suppliers);

: Lead and continuously develop a high-performance O&M optimization and performance management team (inl. Suppliers); Drive performance : Comprehensively apply knowledge and skills in O&M and organize the implementation of network operation strategies.

: Comprehensively apply knowledge and skills in O&M and organize the implementation of network operation strategies. Ensure safety : Lead and ensure risks for all routine maintenance tasks are well assessed, and all risk controls are well implemented, identify/report/correct site unsafe conditions and potential environmental problems during daily work. Promote the establishment of a network security culture and implementation system to improve safety performance.

: Lead and ensure risks for all routine maintenance tasks are well assessed, and all risk controls are well implemented, identify/report/correct site unsafe conditions and potential environmental problems during daily work. Promote the establishment of a network security culture and implementation system to improve safety performance. Be a primary person responsible for HSSE and internal control performance of assets and people (incl. contractors).

Work with HSSE, technical and procurement etc. departments for right priority, material, and effective risk control etc. to maintain safe and reliable operation.

Implement agreed daily, weekly and monthly schedule for assigned maintenance tasks and KPIs, and work with and supervise teams (including contractors) to driven maintenance work safely and efficiently.

Complete urgent work requests, liaising with contractors, from daily operation to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Continuously optimize material and service etc. (like tools, material, procedures and contractor services etc.) in assigned maintenance work execution to deliver result.

Propose and implement solution to optimize/simplify work processes in assigned work area.

Ensure PPM (Preventive Planned Maintenance) activities are followed as per OEMs requirements.

Track FSE (Field Service Engineering) deployment for call-out/reactive O&M activities and assign those to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) expense when inside warranty period.

Control and manage all equipment/assets installed in France and secure warranty procedures are followed and there is an after-warranty plan in place.

Control the budget and track expenditure from different suppliers in line with agreed price-book and SLAs (Service Level Agreement).

Propose preventive maintenance activities based on analysis of reactive call-outs to ensure improvement on network availability KPIs.

Manage ticketing system and make sure all activities are following the defined path and evidence of the works and checklists have been performed.

Lead PCI compliance activities and the register on tamper checks.

We have the following requirements:

College graduated or above, majored in engineering, machinery maintenance, or equivalent field.

At least 3 years of experience in mechanical maintenance/diagnosis for process industries, especially in EV industry.

Working experience and good understanding in EV mechanical equipment etc.

Working knowledge and experience on assurance of engineering integrity, like use of technical standard and assurance process, assessment and mitigation of risk, assurance of competency of personnel etc.

Good understanding of maintenance system and process, like preventive and predictive maintenance, reliability maintenance;

Good understanding and working experience of maintenance work order process etc.

Strategic application of repairing technique and tools used on above equipment’s’ maintenance.

Good communication skill to provide technical instruction

Ability to lead when challenge occur and basic supervisory basis

Good partnership and teamwork

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Find your electric future with bp pulse.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Stakeholder Engagement, Strategic Thinking



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.