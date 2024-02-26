Maintenance Performance Senior Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
We’re looking for a Maintenance Performance Advisor is responsible for monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on maintenance performance across Australia and New Zealand, generating insights, recommending interventions and improvements to support ongoing performance improvement. You will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including decisions relating to monitoring annual site maintenance budget for ANZ, monitoring annual capital renewal/end of life replacement budget for ANZ and monitoring annual office facilities maintenance budget.
The Maintenance Performance Advisor will also work within a Community of Practice within M&C ANZ to build & share best practice data analysis, commercial insights & performance advisory approaches to enable M&C ANZ to continue optimising the ‘how’ in our approach, behind our strategy execution.
What you can expect in the role:
An emphasis on Safety compliance: Strong leadership of Safety and Operational Risk management through systematic and rigorous application and assurance of OMS requirements. Everything to be considered through a safety lens.
Play to win, everyday: Identify opportunities to improve sustainability of operations, contributing to delivery of the Sustainability Implementation Plan and bp’s global sustainability aims. This includes supporting the annual and monthly planning process for repairs and maintenance and OFM budgets, working with key collaborators as required. You will be responsible for ensuring maintenance information for SAP and Nostradamus is updated, accurate and available in line with bp processes and reporting requirements.
Influence a performance-focused mindset in M&C: Work with I&E, Maintenance Technical & System Lead, Finance and other key collaborators to ensure bp has robust and accurate maintenance performance reporting to enable generation of insights to inform decision-making, and clear articulation of drivers of costs. This will include being accountable for defining, agreeing baseline, monitoring and analysing key operational and financial metrics (lead and lag) to manage maintenance performance in ANZ, including KPIs that cover contractor performance, operational performance, maintenance execution and asset optimisation across lifecycle (repair vs replace).
A key focus on the customer: Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind, leveraging data and analytics to influence a commercial customer-obsessed team attitude.
Know the details: Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of efficiency initiatives as it relates to maintenance activities and validate delivery of benefits/outcomes.
Contribute to commercial capability development in M&C: Coach and empower others to build commercial capability across maintenance team and educating others on performance insights, recommending opportunities for optimisation and continuous improvement. Provide insights, observations and coaching to others across the organisation to build capability in maintenance.
What we would like to see you bring:
Relevant tertiary qualification e.g. Commerce/Finance, Business, Engineering.
Strong commercial acumen, analytical skills, performance bias and understanding of end-to-end business operations.
Highly competent in problem solving and open thinking.
Strong communication and influencing skills.
Working knowledge of operational and business systems (for example EM+, SAP, ARIBA, Nostradamus, Power BI, Tableau or other corporate financial reporting / data systems).
Proficiency with digital workplace tools including MS Office Suite.
Previous experience as a commercial analyst advantageous.
Why join us?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
