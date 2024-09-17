Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Title: Maintenance Performance Senior Advisor

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Grade: H

About Us

At bp, our mission is to reimagine energy for people and our planet, supporting the world in its journey toward net zero and improving lives. We are transforming our convenience locations into a customer-focused retail business and striving to become the #1 trusted convenience brand in Australia and New Zealand.

The Role

As the Maintenance Performance Senior Advisor, you will be responsible for monitoring, evaluating, and reporting on maintenance performance across Australia and New Zealand. This role plays a crucial part in driving performance improvements that align with bp’s goals and budget. You will be expected to generate actionable insights, recommend interventions, and support ongoing improvements across our operations. You will work closely with internal stakeholders to ensure data-driven decision-making and contribute to bp’s overarching strategy for maintenance and asset optimization.

Key Responsibilities

Oversee and report on annual site maintenance, capital renewal, and office facilities budgets.

Monitor key operational and financial metrics related to maintenance performance, contractor execution, and asset lifecycle optimization (repair vs. replace).

Collaborate with finance and other stakeholders to ensure accurate maintenance performance reporting through systems such as SAP and Nostradamus.

Prepare and present performance dashboards and insights for monthly maintenance reviews.

Lead the charge in improving safety culture and operational risk management in line with bp’s OMS framework.

Influence cross-functional teams to build a customer-obsessed mindset, leveraging data to drive decision-making.

Support bp’s sustainability goals by identifying opportunities to enhance operational sustainability.

Teams You Will Work With

As a key player in bp’s maintenance operations, you will work closely with the following teams:

Maintenance Services Team : Collaborating with both Australian and New Zealand leads to ensure aligned maintenance practices across the regions.

: Collaborating with both Australian and New Zealand leads to ensure aligned maintenance practices across the regions. Finance and Commercial Teams : Partnering to ensure accurate reporting and budgeting for maintenance activities.

: Partnering to ensure accurate reporting and budgeting for maintenance activities. I&E Maintenance Technical & System Leads : Ensuring robust data and system support for maintenance performance.

: Ensuring robust data and system support for maintenance performance. Construction Services Team : Working together on capital renewal and end-of-life asset management projects.

: Working together on capital renewal and end-of-life asset management projects. Global Workplace Team: Supporting office facilities maintenance.

About You

You are a strategic thinker with a strong commercial acumen and a proven track record in driving performance improvements. Your excellent analytical and problem-solving skills allow you to turn data into actionable insights. You are highly capable of working across multiple teams and influencing stakeholders to ensure alignment with business goals.

Qualifications & Experience

A tertiary qualification in Commerce, Finance, Business, or Engineering (preferred).

3-5+ years of industry-related experience, with a strong focus on maintenance performance, commercial analysis, or operational management.

Strong analytical and communication skills, with the ability to influence others and drive a performance culture.

Experience with business and operational systems such as SAP, Power BI, Tableau, or similar.

Knowledge of maintenance processes and budget management.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management



