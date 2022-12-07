Job summary

Role Synopsis

Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years production potential. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for maintenance planner who has clear communication skills, a sound knowledge of maintenance and workflow processes and strong technology skills to join our growing team.

As an onshore Maintenance Planner, you will be responsible for planning quality work orders, developing work packs and following the Work Management standard. You will be responsible for clearly identifying the work needed by craft, labor hours, associated equipment, tools and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently. This is achieved via working with people at all levels in the organization, visiting the jobsite, implementing continuous improvement activities, researching documentation, helping with maintaining an optimal stock of spare parts and materials and facilitating backlog prioritization reviews.

This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.



Role location is Sunbury.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for generating high quality job plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work.

Actively indentifies people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack.

Follows global Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and monitors the agreed upon KPIs, executing appropriate actions to close any deviations from the target.

Modifies job plans based on feedback received, and requests modification or creation of master data such as new materials, new locations, description changes, etc.

Sets realistic Target Dates for execution of the work and Required by Dates for procurement of material and services

Manages the daily backlog within their area of responsibility to clean up and prioritize work.

Your experience :

Technical degree or equivalent qualification/experience

equivalent qualification/experience Ideally, experience working as a maintenance planner or technician or have other site-based work execution experience

Proven track record that demonstrates strong attention to detail

Sound knowledge of offshore facilities and thorough understanding of typical equipment used

Proficient using SAP PM and Microsoft Office

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Desirable criteria

Previous experience in starting up a new asset

Previous experience in standing up a new operating region

Experience working with Agile techniques (e.g.: ADO, Scrum)

Keen to learn and develop personally and professionally

Additional Information

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?

In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

The maintenance team in M&S Production operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working agreement which is be flexed dependent on business need.

If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work in the maintenance team on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you.

Apply now!