Role Synopsis

Responsible for delivering reliability and maintenance activities, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Production & operations

This is the place to truly motivate change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

building greater integration and teamwork in service of our purpose

Key Accountabilities

The Maintenance Planner's primary responsibility is to create work plans that assure a quality repair can be performed safely and efficiently. The Maintenance Planner resolves proper scope of a job to solve the problem's root cause and how to complete the job. Job scope will include identifying the labor requirements, materials, special tools, equipment, and sequence of job steps required to safely, efficiently, and optimally accomplish a given task. Key accountabilities

In conjunction with operations, maintenance, and technical teams, accurately determine the job's scope to restore the equipment to a safe and reliable state.

Determine the resources (materials, tools, labor, equipment, etc.) needed and the potential risks and record them on the planner checklist. Identify permits that may be required. Conduct surveys of offshore equipment as vital to determine required resources.

Create work plans to allow efficient scheduling, assignment, contingency planning, and safe execution of work.

Request and coordinate input from technical teams, maintenance technicians, leadership, and others to develop work packages.

Maintain task list libraries and bills of material for equipment.

Evaluate the effectiveness of preventive maintenance routines and modify them as needed.

Validate and adjust with partners' feedback, the required maintenance order fields during planning (target dates, priority, function, location, failure code, etc.).

Maintain healthy backlog maintenance orders waiting to be planned per the maintenance order priorities.

Continually look for opportunities to reduce cost through process improvements.

Review feedback from the field to find opportunities for improvement.

Essential Education

Minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent.

Essential Criteria

5+ years of maintenance craftsmen experience required. Must be at a journeyman level in core craft and have a general knowledge of other crafts.

Advanced PC (Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint) skills, including CMMS and/or ERP experience (SAP/Fiori preferred)

In-depth knowledge of the maintenance work process from work identification through maintenance order closure.

Extensive knowledge of how to safely and efficiently execute maintenance work in an industrial environment.

Must have excellent communication skills in English

Other requirements (e.g., Travel, Location) Able to travel offshore for site visits – up to 20% Desirable criteria

Desired Criteria

2+ years of maintenance craftsmen experience in the field environment preferred.

2+ years of maintenance planning experience preferred.