The Maintenance Planner is responsible for improving the overall effectiveness of the Maintenance organization by providing detailed work plans and assuring all materials and resources are available prior to a job being scheduled for once-thru execution. This job description is intended to provide an overview of the position and does not include all the tasks that might be required to provide support for your area job requirements.



Recently, bp agreed to sell all of its 50% share of the Toledo Refinery to joint-venture partner Cenovus. The sale was recently announced and the deal is expected to close in late February 2023. After the sale closes, the refinery will be fully operated by Cenovus, and current bp employees who accept the Cenovus offer of employment will transition to Cenovus. You may find more information on Cenovus at www.cenovus.com.



Responsible for health, safety and environmental performance and awareness in area of responsibility to achieve our goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment

Sets performance standards for completing work and capturing work repair history on equipment in order to provide data for continuous improvement in utilization and equipment reliability.

Administers and/or participates in the support of the Employee Policy. That is, everyone knows what is expected of them (expectations/competencies), everyone has open discussions (appraisals) about performance issues, everyone is helped/helps develop employee capabilities (personal development), and everyone will be listened to and involved in improving their team’s performance (feedback)

Works closely with other Maintenance Planners and Technical Planners to share learning’s and provide the best possible plans

Responsible for reviewing the Work Request, ensuring consistency with refinery standards, and facilitating resolution of inconsistencies

Supports all Management of Change (MOC) activities needed for each Work Order and assists in (but does not necessarily lead) the MOC Process. Responsible for ensuring MOC process is completed (by others) for applicable Work Orders

Responsible for developing the job plans, cost estimate, staff and equipment requirements for Unit Shutdowns

Responsible for developing the plans and estimates for Preventive Maintenance/Predictive Maintenance work as defined by Technical Specialists

Responsible for the development and maintenance of a library of equipment and routine Job Plans

Identifies and communicates recurring equipment problems to appropriate Specialist and Asset Coordinator and supports efforts to eliminate future failures

Actively drives improvements to HSSE performance and works to reduce risk of Maintenance activities through the Planning process

Efficiently identifies job tasks and permit requirements and ensures preparation and organization of risk assessments per the Control of Work standard and other HSSE requirements

Acts in role of Contract Accountable Manager (CAM), as assigned

Assures plans are reviewed by and appropriate input received from Field Execution, Operations, Inspection and Technical Specialists

Responsible for developing a detailed labor estimate and cost of the work including type of crafts, manhour estimates, materials, special tools, specialty contractors and transportation equipment

Responsible for reserving Materials in the Storehouse

Responsible for recommending the proper stocking levels for a specific commodity

Responsible for preparing and forwarding to Procurement material requisitions and bid requests for special tools, materials, and specialty contract services required to support the work plan and field execution. Works with Procurement, reviews and approves bids.

Prepares and develops a Job Work Folder that includes the Detailed Work Plan, Bill of Materials, reference drawings, Technical Procedures, HSSE requirements and other Planning deliverables as necessary

Responsible for interacting with Scheduler and Field Execution to assure cost effective and expeditious completion of Maintenance work

Responsible for assuring proper closure of Work Orders including documenting the important Job Information, initiating any follow-up Work Orders (particularly Preventive Maintenance/Predictive Maintenance work orders), reviewing plan versus actual results, and closing Work Order

Responsible for calculating, monitoring, and reporting assigned performance measures

Works with the Asset Squad Lead to develop the short term and long-term schedules and maintain unit shutdown work lists

Integrates project and equipment changes into the Maintenance system, including spare parts and setting up equipment in CMMS

Responsible for leading the planning backlog for assigned area. Supports the Asset Squad Lead in handling the overall Maintenance backlog for assigned area

May fill in as a Maintenance Supervisor

May fill in for other Planners

May fill in as a Maintenance Scheduler

Supports Turnaround organizations as required

Requires developing a basic understanding of work breakdown structure, critical path analysis, bar charts, and task sequencing techniques

Understands the BP/USW and building trades contracts and work rules

Understands Work Request priorities and participates in priority-setting

Understands & knows the impact of Procurement, Scheduling, and Field Execution processes

Working knowledge of various craft fields and tools

Understanding of cost control and scheduling terminology and techniques

Is a member of the Emergency Operating Procedures (EOP) team.

Education

Required: High School diploma

Preferred: Associates/Bachelor’s Degree

Experience

Required: Five years (Associates) or seven years (High School diploma) relevant maintenance experience

Preferred: Three years refinery maintenance or project related experience.

Required Skills / Competencies

Competencies:

Skills:

To be able to climb and work at heights

Analyzing Problems/Troubleshooting & Problem Solving: Systematically determine the root cause(s) of problems through questioning and inspecting, and then identify the best course of action to take

Ability to quickly and accurately compare similarities and differences to optimize or detect abnormal conditions within the process

The ability to multitask while performing job tasks, without being distracted

Assist in HAZOPs, MOC’s, Incident Investigations, and Job Safety Analysis

Identify and assess safety hazards

Computer Programs—Requires knowledge or strong desire and abilities to learn planning software tools (such as Maximo, Primavera, etc.), Excel spreadsheets, Access relational databases, and basic Microsoft Office software.

