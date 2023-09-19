This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Maintenance Planner's primary responsibility is to create work plans that assure a quality repair can be performed safely and efficiently. The Maintenance Planner determines the proper scope of a job to solve the problem's root cause and how to complete the job. Job scope will include identifying the labor requirements, materials, special tools, equipment, and sequence of job steps required to safely, efficiently, and effectively accomplish a given task

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Maintenance Planner's primary responsibility is to create work plans that assure a quality repair can be performed safely and efficiently. The Maintenance Planner determines the proper scope of a job to solve the problem's root cause and how to complete the job. Job scope will include identifying the labor requirements, materials, special tools, equipment, and sequence of job steps required to safely, efficiently, and effectively accomplish a given task



Job Description:

Key accountabilities

In conjunction with operations, maintenance, and technical teams, accurately determine the job's scope to restore the equipment to a safe and reliable state.

Determine the resources (materials, tools, labor, equipment, etc.) needed and the potential risks and record them on the planner checklist. Identify permits that may be required. Conduct surveys of offshore equipment as necessary to determine required resources.

Create work plans to allow efficient scheduling, assignment, contingency planning, and safe execution of work

Request and coordinate input from technical teams, maintenance technicians, leadership, and others to develop work packages.

Maintain task list libraries and bills of material for equipment.

Evaluate the effectiveness of preventive maintenance routines and modify them as needed.

Validate and adjust with stakeholders' feedback, the required maintenance order fields during planning (target dates, priority, function, location, failure code, etc.).

Maintain a healthy of backlog maintenance orders waiting to be planned per the maintenance order priorities.

Continually look for opportunities to reduce cost through process improvements.

Review feedback from the field to identify opportunities for improvement.

Education: A minimum of a high school diploma or equivalent.

Essential experience:

5+ years of maintenance craftsmen experience required. Must be at a journeyman level in core craft and have a general knowledge of other crafts.

2+ years of maintenance craftsmen experience in the field environment preferred.

2+ years of maintenance planning experience preferred.

Advanced PC skills, including CMMS (SAP/Fiori preferred), Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

In-depth knowledge of the maintenance work process from work identification through maintenance order closure.

Extensive knowledge of how to safely and efficiently execute maintenance work in an industrial environment.

Must have excellent communication skills in English

Eligibility requirements:

Strong background and knowledge in operations related to the Oil and Gas industry, petrochemical, refining or nuclear.

Experience in preparing the job and work plans, including scope, skills identification, time, cost estimates, resource availability, and operational coordination, preferred.

Experience communicating and interfacing with all levels of the company and outside contacts.

Other requirements: Able to work offshore to cover for vacations and training as needed.

Desirable criteria:

General knowledge of typical maintenance work management systems, processes, roles, responsibilities, and interface relationships.

Knowledge of typical offshore process equipment

Job scoping skills

Research and information gathering abilities.

Digital tools utilization abilities

Meeting facilitation skills

Demonstrate adequate knowledge and ability to access bp policies, procedures, and standards

Coordination and communication skills

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.