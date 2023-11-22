Maintenance Planner

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting safe, reliable and efficient operations through activity planning and delivering an integrated execution schedule, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner whilst meeting safety and quality standards.On this role you are expected to :1. Comply to all related work management system and ethical standard, measured by no system violation and reported case.2. Manage productivity measured by planning cycle time < 10 days and Planning backlog < 50 Maintenance Order3. Manage quality: Planning Execution and Accuracy >80%, Replanning < 10%, Manhour accuracy 70%



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Develop Good Quality Plan:

1. Perform efficient planning work by prioritizing base on criticality and time range

2. Clearly understand and confirm Scopes Of Work with SME's :

a. Tasks sequences and assignments (labor, material, tools, etc)

b. Procedures/Workpack/permits/MoC/OIRA/L2RA/ Lifting Plan etc

c. Access, Lifting and other support work requirements

d. Condition for Works and Nesting Opportunities

3. Use available job task list from library

4. If no similar job plan available, use historical MO for comparison

5. Ensure reasonable planned hours for each work center.

6. Reserve required materials with correct specification by knowing i.e P/N, commodity code, manufacturer through physically, data sheet, isometric,etc

7. Searching material as point 6 by using MDM catalog, Spare part analyst PBI, spare finder, historical MO, BoM

8. Develop and coordinate work-pack as required with specialist and or facility support engineer

9. Communicate with vendor for detail scope, material spec

10. Save task list library if required.

11. Close and clear communication with site team (MTL-TECH-PTL) to address and follow up planning issue

12. Support MTL to inform material for P4-P5 MO’s

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENT & QUALIFICATIONS :

Minimum education engineering degree (S1)

Preferred major Electrical/Instrument, Mechanical / Industrial are acceptable.

Minimum experience 5 years in manufacturing, petrochemical or Oil Gas.

Having experience in field execution or specialization on specific equipment or Project

Familiar with CMMS (SAP PM, Maximo, Primavera or others)

Familiar with office tools (MS Word, MS Excell, MS Project)

Familiar with data analytic and visualization (PowerBi, Phyton) are more in demand

Having effective communication skill, teamwork enthusiasm and team working



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.